Sao Paulo are 11th in the Brazilian Serie A, but it's their away form that has been holding them back, and they should be able to win on their own patch this evening.

The hosts have won five of their six at home this term, with the only loss coming to Palmeiras - one of the best teams in the division.

Fluminense are in fifth, and while they are unbeaten in four in the league, it's three defeats from their last five on the road, and they could only draw at the fourth from bottom Goias last time.

Flamengo are third in the table, and they also cruised to a 4-0 win in the Copa Libertadores during the week.

Fortaleza are in eighth, just two points behind their opponents, and they have won three in a row in all competitions - including a 1-2 away victory in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Goals should be on the menu tonight, with the hosts having scored in every single home match so far this year - and if we stretch it back to last season, it's a run of 10.

The visitors, meanwhile, have found the net in four of their six on their travels, and they are in great form.

Bahia and Gremio shared the spoils in both of their clashes last season, but they were both in the second tier, and their fortunes have been different since their promotion.

Gremio have had the best of things, as they sit second having taken 23 points from a possible 36. They did lose their last away match though, and they have gone four without a clean sheet - three of which were at home.

The hosts lost at Fluminense last time, but they did at least find the net, and five of their six here this term saw BTTS backers collect.