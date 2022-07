Goals at both ends in Goiânia

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Atletico GO v Sao Paulo @ 9/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Sao Paulo scored four times in a 2-4 win in the Copa Sudamericana in the week, and I am expecting another game without a clean sheet for them today.

This is a league fixture at Atletico GO, with the hosts also having been involved in Sudamericana action in the week.

They have won their last two at home in the league though, with this selection landing in both of them. It's also worth noting that six of Sao Paulo's seven on the road this term have followed suit.

Don't count on goals in Belo Horizonte

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in America MG v Goias 4/7 - KO 22:00 BST

America Mineiro finished eighth in Serie A last season, but they are only 17th after 14 games of this new season.

Since their last league win, they have taken just one point from a possible 15 - failing to find the net in any of the five matches. Four of the five finished with two goals or fewer.

Goias are newly promoted to the top flight, and they put a winless run of four behind them last time by beating Cuiaba 1-0.

It was their fourth match out of five to see Under 2.5 backers collect, and four of their last five away from home have also gone Under.

More misery for Fortaleza

Bet 3: Back Coritiba @ 29/20 - KO 22:00 BST

Fortaleza are enduring a miserable domestic campaign, as last year's fourth placed finishers are currently bottom of the league. It seems that they are having trouble juggling a Copa Libertadores run at the same time.

Coritiba were promoted from Serie B last season, and they are currently 16th in this new higher division.

Their recent form is poor - four straight defeats - but they have had a pretty tough run of fixtures, and before home losses to Palmeiras and Athletico PR, they had taken 13 points from five outings in front of their own fans.