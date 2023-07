Boca Juniors are the biggest name in Argentinian football, but they aren't having a vintage league campaign, and I think that Union Santa Fe are a touch overpriced to beat them tonight.

The hosts were beaten at the weekend, but that was away from home, and prior to that they were six unbeaten - winning on four occasions. On this ground, it's seven points from the last nine available.

Boca have been getting good results in the Copa Libertadores, but in the league it's one win in four - losing twice. On the road it's four defeats from their last six.

Talleres De Cordoba are third in the league and the favourites to win at Sarmiento tonight, but I fancy the hosts to avoid defeat.

Sarmiento are 15th of 28 in the division, but they are six unbeaten in front of their own fans - winning three and drawing three.

The visitors saw a seven match undefeated streak come to an end at Lanus, and they could only follow it up with a point at home to Godoy Cruz most recently. On their travels, they have only won three of their last six.

The selection have lost their last two games - one league and one cup - but they are at home tonight against a side that have lost their last six on the road.

Instituto's overall away record this term is won two, drawn one and lost seven, and they have been conceding plenty of goals in their defeats.

Argentinos Juniors have won their last two at home, and their win percentage here this year is 60%.