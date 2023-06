Boca Juniors have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores, but they will be keen to go through as group winners, and they should really be beating Monagas anyway.

The visitors are a Venezuelan club who are only making their second ever appearance in this competition. They are currently third in Group F, and while they can sill finish second, they would need to win and hope the other result goes their way.

The reverse fixture finished 0-0, but Boca are currently unbeaten in six at home in all competitions - winning five of them.

These are the top two teams in Group C, and both have already qualified for the knockout rounds. Bolivar currently hold the edge when it comes to who will go through as winners, but the Brazilians are strong favourites to win tonight.

I am expecting under four goals though, especially as the hosts have just failed to find the net in two league outings.

The Bolivians won the reverse fixture in a 3-1 scoreline, but there were red cards in that match, and that can lead to a funny result.

The other two teams in Group C are having their own battle for third place, as the consolation prize for the third placed finishers is a spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

They are locked together on four points, but with Cerro Porteno having a poorer goal difference, the visitors will have to win to overhaul them.

My money is on a win for the Ecuadorians though, even if their form has been indifferent as of late. The Paraguay based visitors have already lost their other two away fixtures in this group, and it's hard to see them turning that record around here.