Bet 1: Back Real Madrid @ 1/3 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid are eight points behind Barcelona at the top of La Liga, but they can get that down to five with a win in their game in hand tonight.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were held at home by Real Sociedad at the weekend, but they have an easier fixture here, and they should be able to make it win number six at the Bernabeu this season.

Valencia are down in 14th, and are actually just one point clear of the relegation zone. They have lost three of their last four in the league - the other being a draw - and they have already been beaten four times on their travels this term.

Bet 2: Back Juventus @ 23/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

This is a the last quarter-final of the Coppa Italia, and I expect Juventus to book their place against Inter Milan in the semis.

Lazio are actually 10 places above them in Serie A, as it stands, but that could mean that Juve need to win this competition more than they do.

Massimiliano Allegri is a manager under pressure, and after a home defeat by Monza at the weekend, his team simply have to put in a performance tonight.

The visitors are unbeaten in five - three wins and two draws - but they have lost two of their last three on the road, and one of those came here.