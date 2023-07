These two teams finished in the top three last season, and while they are sixth and ninth respectively this time around, it's still relatively early days.

My angle into this match is goals, as the stats are pointing towards both teams scoring.

Four of Flu's last five have seen this selection land, and if we narrow it down to their home league games, it is the same outcome.

Internacional drew 0-0 last time, but they have found the net in all four of their last four away fixtures, and BTTS backers collected in three of them.

RB Bragantino are fifth in Serie A, and they are looking to make it four straight league victories this evening.

The visitors to Nabizão are Sao Paulo, and they will be aiming to do what Athletico Paranaense, Santos, Flamengo and Goias have failed to do recently - avoid defeat on this ground.

Sao Paulo have won their last three in all competitions, but all three were at home, and they are winless in six on the road in this league this term - losing their last two.

Fortaleza are looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Flamengo, but they are a different proposition at home, and they look like a good bet to beat Athletico Paranaense tonight.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda's hosts are unbeaten in front of their own fans this season, and if we extend it back to last year, their current undefeated streak at home in the league stands at 12.

The visitors have won just one of six on their travels this term, and four of the other five ended in defeat.