The reinstatement of Juventus' points deduction seems to have derailed the finish to their season, and with three straight defeats in all competitions, I can see them ending with a whimper at Udinese.

The hosts are 12th in Serie A with nothing to play for, but they will want to send their fans off into the summer months on a happy note.

They too have lost three on the bounce, but two of those were on the road, and at home it's just one defeat in nine.

Spezia travel to Roma sitting outside o the relegation zone based solely on their better head-to-head record against Verona. Therefore to survive they only need to match their rival's result.

A trip to Roma is never normally easy, and while this won't be a simple task, Jose Mourinho's side will surely face a Europa League hangover.

It's difficult to see the hosts at their best here, and as it's the visitors who have everything to play for, opposing the home win looks like the best option.

Verona have a tougher fixture than Spezia, as they travel to AC Milan, but then Stefano Pioli's side actually have nothing to play for, and they can be opposed at odds-on.

The Yellow and Blues head to the San Siro knowing that a defeat definitely relegates them, but also that a win might not even save them.

They will be rueing the injury time equaliser they conceded against Empoli last time, but they can take heart from the fact that it's just one defeat in four on the road.