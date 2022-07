Drawing, Drawing Arsenal

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Arsenal v Estudiantes @ 19/10 - KO 21:00 BST

The Argentinian Primera Division is a complicated affair, and we are now in what they call the second phase of the competition.

Arsenal de Sarandi finished eighth of 14 in Group B of the first phase, with their progress hindered by eight draws in 14 games.

They have started again in a similar vein - four draws from five - and with Estudiantes having drawn four of their last five away from home, the draw looks like a good bet here.

Aldosivi to end their miserable run

Bet 2: Back Aldosivi 19/10 - KO 23:00 BST

I am making Aldosivi my value bet of the night, as despite their struggles, they are too big at 19/10 to win at home.

The hosts are bottom of the table having taken just one point from their opening five matches, but in the first phase they were fourth in Group B - winning six of their 14 outings.

Opponents, Rosario Central, finished bottom of Group B in the first phase - albeit only six points behind Aldosivi - and they are struggling again in the second phase - sitting second from bottom.

Away from home it's currently six defeats on the bounce for the visitors, and while Martín Palermo's hosts are winless in four in front of their own fans, prior to that they had won three on the bounce - including a victory against Rosario Central in April.

No worries for Newells

Bet 3: Back Newell's Old Boys @ 4/5 - KO 23:00 BST

Newell's Old Boys have had some big names play for them throughout the years, with none bigger than Diego Maradona - even if he only made five appearances for them. More recently, Maxi Rodriguez has had three spells at the club, and he if their fourth all time top scorer.

Javier Sanguinetti has the team in great form, currently sitting second in the table, and they had a 50% win rate in the first phase. They are unbeaten in five - winning four and drawing one.

Patronato are the visitors and they are in 15th as it stands. They finished bottom of Group A in the first phase, and on the road it's five defeats in six - including a 1-0 loss here in April.