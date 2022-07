Goals to get us underway in Germany

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Kasierslautern v Hannover @ 8/11 - KO 19:30 BST

The Bundesliga 2 kicks off today, and I am expecting both of the early protagonists to find the net.

The hosts won promotion to this division via the Play-offs, but they have a new man in charge in the shape of former Darmstadt manager, Dirk Schuster.

The visitors also have a new man at the helm, as Stefan Leitl left his post at Greuther Fürth to join last year's 11th placed finishers.

It's hard to predict how this one will go, but I do believe that there will be goals. The pair of them have been in free-scoring form in pre-season, and Hannover only failed to score in five of their away matches last term.

Who ruled the Drogs out?

Bet 2: Back Drogheda to Win or Draw 11/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Drogheda beat the title-chasing, Dundalk, last Friday - a victory which extended their unbeaten run at home to four - and I can't believe that they are odds-against to avoid defeat at home to Bohemians this evening.

Bohs finished fifth last term, but they are only sixth this time around - losing two of their last three matches. Away from home it's just one win in five, and that run includes losses at Dundalk, St Pat's and Shamrock Rovers.

The Drogs have kept three clean sheets on the bounce in front of their own fans, and in their last four they have beaten Finn Harps, Shamrock Rovers and the aforementioned, Dundalk.

England women to keep their eye in

Bet 3: Back Over 3.5 Goals in Northern Ireland (w) v England (w) @ 8/15 - KO 20:00 BST

The Lionesses have already qualified from Group A courtesy of two wins, so while there is a chance that they might take their foot off the gas tonight, this game is such a mismatch that four goals or more looks like a strong possibility.

Northern Ireland have played two and lost two. A 4-1 defeat to Norway (who England beat 8-0) was followed by a 2-0 loss to Austria.

Sarina Wiegman's side will want to continue the momentum that built from the 8-0 victory last time, and even if the odd fringe player gets a game here, they will be keen to impress.

It's also worth noting that when the two teams met back in April, England won 5-0.