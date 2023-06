San Lorenzo are third in the Argentinian Primera Division, but they are winless in four in all competitions, and they have failed to score in their last three.

Central Cordoba are 15th of 28, but they are in better form - picking up two wins and a draw from their last three outings.

A trip to San Lorenzo isn't easy, but they have also had the benefit of nine days since their last fixture, and they have achieved positive results in four of their last five on the road, in the league.

River Plate are the leaders of the division, having taken 41 points from their 18 matches to date, but they had a tough game in the Copa Libertadores at the end of last week, and they are away from home here.

The hosts are third from bottom having lost four of their last five, but they did win their latest home game, and it's just three defeats from 10 on this ground this term.

The visitors have a 60% win rate on their travels this season, and they are actually winless in three recently.

Instituto are new to the Argentinian top flight, and they are averaging at just over a point per game from their 19 outings thus far.

Racing Club aren't doing too much better with 22 points from 18 games, and they are winless in five away from home - losing on three occasions.

Since their promotion, Diego Dabove's side have lost just two of their 10 in front of their own fans, and it's difficult to imagine them losing tonight.