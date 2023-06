Athletico PR have gone two without a win following a draw at America Mineiro and a 2-1 loss at Sao Paulo, but they were both on the road, and they are back in front of their own fans today.

Paulo Turra's men have won four of their five on their own patch this term, and that includes victories over current leaders, Botafogo and the fourth placed, Flamengo.

Corinthians are the visitors, and while they picked up a rare away win last time, it came against an out-of-form, Santos, and prior to that, they had lost all five of their away fixtures this season.

Flu are sixth after taking 18 points from their opening 11 fixtures, and while it's just one win in nine in all competitions, they only had one home league match during that run.

Their record at Maracanã in Serie A this term is three wins and two draws from five games, and the recent draw here was a solid one against Atletico Mineiro.

Bahia are down in 14th, but they have actually gone three unbeaten in the league, and four in all competitions.

That being said, they have lost three of their five on their travels this year, and they have failed to score in the last three.

These two teams don't lose many football matches - both two out of 11 in the league this season - and that means the draw is the bet to be had here.

Fortaleza are unbeaten in five at home so far this term - drawing three and winning two. They kept three clean sheets during that run, and four of the five were low-scoring affairs.

Atletico Mineiro have only lost one of six on their travels, and their away results are book-ended by draws.