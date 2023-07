Arsenal de Sarandi ended a run of four straight defeats last time, but they only drew 0-0 at Banfield, and they remain the worst performing team in the first phase of the Argentinian top flight campaign.

Instituto aren't doing too much better, as they have only taken an additional eight points than their rivals, and they have both played 24 times this season.

A 0-1 home defeat made it games on the bounce in which they failed to find the net, and the stats are overwhelmingly pointing towards Under 2.5 goals.

One Argentinian Primera Division fixture in which I am expecting goals is this one, and even money for BTTS feels a touch overpriced.

The selection has landed in four of Tigre's last five on this ground, and the same can be said for three of Barracas Central's last four on the road.

It is also worth noting that when these two last met in June of last year, the match finished 1-1.

Atletico MG put up a poor defence of their title last season, and they are doing even worse this time around.

Of course it's still relatively early days in the Brazilian Serie A season, but the champions of 2021 are down in 12th place, having lost four of their 14 matches already - winning just five.

Goias are in 17th, and with nine defeats to their name, no other side have lost more, but they did at least score three times in their 4-3 loss at Santos last week.

I am expecting goals for both teams again tonight, with BTTS backers having been paid out in three of the visitors' last four away from home, and three of the hosts' last four here.