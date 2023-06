Ralf Rangnick got off to a shaky start as manager of Austria, but a good draw in Belgium on Saturday extended their unbeaten run to five - and the previous four had all been wins.

That point in Brussels keeps them top of Group F, and if they can beat Sweden this evening, they will be in an excellent position to qualify, even though they will have played a game more than three of the other four teams in the group.

The Swedes have won one and lost one thus far, and it's just one defeat in their last eight games. Janne Andersson has been in charge since 2016, but they finished bottom of their Nations League Group and didn't qualify for the World Cup either.

It's also worth noting that their recent positive results have come against some pretty poor nations.

The Tartan Army are marching towards Euro 2024 at a pace even their most staunch of supporters wouldn't find imaginable, as they played three and won three - including a home victory over Spain and an away success in Norway.

Steve Clarke's men are top of Group A, and if they beat Georgia tonight, they can pretty much almost book their plane tickets for the tournament.

The visitors are second in the group having taken four points from their opening two fixtures, but a home draw with Norway and a 2-1 victory in Cyprus isn't scintillating form. Admittedly they did win their Nations League group, but their opponents were Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Gibraltar.

Iceland aren't the team they were during Euro 2016, and it's hard to see them earning a result, even though they are at home against Portugal tonight.

Roberto Martinez made it three from three as Portugal manager against Bosnia on Saturday, and they have won those three games to an aggregate score of 13-0.

The hosts have lost against both Bosnia and Slovakia in Group J thus far, and while they beat Liechtenstein, that doesn't even remotely compare to this test.