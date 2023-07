Tigre have lost their last two games, but they were both away from home, and one was in the Copa Sudamericana.

They have lost just one of their last seven at home in the league, and four of those were victories - including their most recent outing against Velez.

Banfield beat Argentinos Juniors at the weekend, but their away results have been pretty poor. They have lost their last four, and are winless in six.

Seventh placed, Rosario Central host the fifth placed, Estudiantes, tonight, and I think that the value is on the home win.

The hosts are unbeaten on their own patch this term, winning eight of their 11. If we stretch it back to last season, they haven't lost in 17 outings here, and the goals have been flowing for them of late.

The visitors don't lose many football matches - just five of their 22 in the league this year - but three of those have come on their travels, including on their latest road trip.

San Lorenzo are currently third in the Argentinian top flight, but I can see them losing at Racing Club tonight.

The selection are only 13th of 28, but they are unbeaten in five in all competitions, and six in this division. On this ground they have taken seven points from the last nine available.

The visitors are unbeaten in six themselves, but it's just one win in five away from home, and they failed to score in three of those five fixtures.