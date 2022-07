No clean sheets in the cup

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Argentinos Juniors v Defensa y Justicia @ 19/20 - KO 21:00 BST

We start in the last 32 of the Argentinian Cup, where I expect both teams to find the net.

The hosts are in better form, having won two of their last four outings, and losing just once. They have taken 10 points from their opening six matches in the second phase of the league season, and they finished fourth in Group A of the first phase.

The visitors actually finished above them in the first phase - albeit with the same number of points - but things haven't gone to plan recently, as they are winless in six, drawing four and losing twice.

As for the goals, this selection has landed in three of Argentinos Juniors' last four outings, and four of Defensa y Justicia's last five.

Cruise control for the champs

Bet 2: Back Palmeiras 1/4 - KO 23:15 BST

Palmeiras have already have a comfortable lead in their last 16 Copa Libertadores tie, as they won the first leg 3-0 in Paraguay last week.

There is a big gulf in class between the two sides, with the Brazilian club having won this competition for the last two years.

They are still top of their domestic league despite a weekend defeat, and they won't want to lose any more momentum with a draw or defeat tonight - even if they still went through.

River to flow again

Bet 3: Back River Plate @ 40/85 - KO 01:30 BST (Thurs)

There was a small shock in the first leg of this all Argentinian Libertadores tie, as River Plate were beaten 1-0 at Velez Sarsfield.

I fully expect the 2018 champions to right that wrong on their own patch tonight, and that's despite another defeat in the league at the weekend.

It's six wins from eight in front of their own fans, and Velez are winless in three on the road. In the wider picture, the visitors have won just two of their last 18 away.