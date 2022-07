Tired champs to drop points

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Juventude v Atletico MG @ 11/5 - KO 20:30 BST

Atletico MG are the reigning Brazilian champions, and they are fifth in the table after 14 games of this new season.

Juventude only narrowly avoided relegation last term, and they are again down at the wrong end - sitting second from bottom with just 11 points.

There are a couple of reasons why I believe that the hosts can earn a point here, and the first is that they ended a run of four straight defeats last time by drawing 0-0 at Sao Paulo.

Another reason is that Atletico MG were involved in Ecuador during the week for a Copa Libertadores tie, and also, four of their last five on the road in the league have ended all square.

Flu to hold Corinthians

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Fluminense v Corinthians 23/10 - KO 20:30 BST

It's sixth versus second in Serie A at the famous Maracanã Stadium tonight, and I am backing both teams to share the spoils.

Corinthians are in second, and they are unbeaten in six in all competitions - three wins and three draws.

They too were in Libertadores action during the week, drawing 0-0 at home with Boca Juniors.

Fluminense have won their last three - two in the league and one in the cup - but it's just three wins from seven at home this season.

Another draw for Santos

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Santos v Flamengo @ 21/10 - KO 23:00 BST

Santos are unbeaten in six Serie A fixtures, but only one of those ended in victory. They have drawn three of their last four at home, with only Palmeiras beating them.

Flamengo are two places below Santos in ninth, having taken one less point than their opponents.

They did win in the Libertadores during the week though, and they beat America Mineiro 3-0 at the weekend.

Their away record isn't too great however, but I do think that they can get a point against a side that are struggling to win at present.