A Super Sunday for goals at Elland Road

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Leeds v Aston Villa @ 13/20 - KO 16:30 BST

Steven Gerrard led Aston Villa to a much-needed 1-0 win prior to the international break, and that built on the 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

They are back on the road today, and they have been beaten in all three of their away matches this term.

The good news for us though is that they scored in the last two of them, and with this selection having also landed in two of Leeds' matches at Elland Road, BTTS backers could be in for a profitable afternoon.

Bologna to be rolled over in Turin

Bet 2: Back Juventus @ 8/15 - KO 19:45 BST

Massimiliano Allegri is a manager under pressure, as his second stint at Juventus has been nowhere near successful as his first.

The Old Lady are only eighth in Serie A, having taken just 10 points from their seven league fixtures to date.

They head into tonight's match having gone five without a win in all competitions, but despite all that, they look like a good bet to beat Bologna in Turin.

The visitors are 16th of 20, and they were beaten 0-1 at home by Empoli last time. They have already lost at both Lazio and AC Milan this term, and they haven't beaten Juventus since 2011.

Real to return to the top

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 1/3 - KO 20:00 BST

Barcelona won last night, but Real Madrid can go back to the top with a victory this evening, and that is exactly what they should get.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have played six and won six in La Liga this season, and they have won both of their Champions League matches too.

Opponents, Osasuna, are doing okay themselves, as the sit in seventh, but they have lost two of their last four, and it's hard to see them being able to live with Real at the Bernabeu.