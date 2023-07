UCD are bottom of the Irish Premier Division, and they were thoroughly outplayed in their 0-4 home loss last week, according to the stats at least.

That came on the back of a 7-0 away defeat at St Patrick's Athletic, and they have now been beaten in 10 of their last 11 in the league.

Drogheda are only two places above them, but the points difference is 17, and they are unbeaten in two, following a pair of draws against Cork and Shamrock.

These two teams have already met twice in the calendar year of 2023, and the Drogs won them both.

Shelbourne have been scoring plenty of goals of late, and they should be able to find the net at home to Bohemians this evening.

They scored four times at UCD last week, and they have only failed to score in one of their last five league matches - this selection landing in three of them.

The visitors have also been racking up the goals in recent weeks, and all three of their last three league fixtures have ended with at least three goals. BTTS backers have collected in four of their last five.

We finish in Argentina, for another match in which I think both teams have a very good chance of scoring in.

These two sides are in good form, with the hosts unbeaten in five in all competitions, and the visitors unbeaten in four.

Goals have been a feature of their matches too, with both teams scoring in six of Godoy Cruz's last seven outings, and the same can be said for four of Defensa y Justicia's last five.