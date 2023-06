The Three Lions return to action sitting pretty at the top of Group C having beaten both Italy and the Ukraine in their opening two fixtures.

Tonight they travel to what should be the whipping boys of the group, with Malta currently ranked 172nd in the world.

The hosts lost their opening two matches - although they were far from disgraced - and they did beat Luxembourg in a friendly earlier this month.

Gareth Southgate's men should still be able to rack up a few goals here though, and given the amount of attacking talent in the squad, four goals or more feels like a distinct possibility.

Rob Page's Wales didn't really perform at the World Cup, but they have started the post Gareth Bale era brightly - drawing at Croatia and then beating Latvia at home.

They are back in Cardiff this evening to take on Armenia, and even though they are a short price to take the three points, I still make it a good bet.

The visitors finished bottom of a Nations League group that contained Scotland, Ukraine and Republic of Ireland - losing five of their six fixtures.

Oleksandr Petrakov has since taken over responsibilities as Head Coach, but in his two matches in charge, they have lost to Turkey and been held at home by Cyprus.

The Republic of Ireland have been in the doldrums for a while now, but there are signs that Stephen Kenny is beginning to turn things around, and they should be able to avoid defeat in Athens this evening.

The Greeks have played one and won one in Group B, but they were only up against Gibraltar. They didn't qualify for the World Cup, and while they won their Nations League Group, they were only in League C.

The Irish beat Latvia and then only lost 0-1 to France, and they have won three of their last five overall - scoring three goals on two occasions.