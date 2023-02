The glamour tie of this round of the Europa League is evenly poised at 2-2, and I am expecting more goals in the second leg.

Marcus Rashford is arguably the hottest forward in European football at present, and he scored for his fifth match in a row against Leicester on Sunday - in fact, he netted twice.

The Barcelona defence will be very wary of him, but they also need to be concerned about the rejuvenated, Jadon Sancho too.

The visitors are in much better shape than they were last season, and they are currently eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

Scoring goals isn't an issue for them, but as well as the 12 they scored in the group phase of the Champions League, they conceded 12 too.

When we can get 13/10 for Over 2.5 Goals with a German team and Dutch team involved, we have to take advantage.

The first leg finished 0-0, but I don't expect anything like that this evening. As soon as the first goal goes in, it could really open up, and Ajax warmed up for this with a 4-0 victory a the weekend.

The hosts had a goalless draw when last in action here, but prior to that, five of their last five at home all saw this selection land.

Bet 3: Back Roma @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Jose Mourinho may well have lost some of his lustre in recent years, but he is still a winner, and he will be doing everything he can to win another Europa League.

His Roma side trail 1-0 following the first leg in Salzburg, but they bounced back with a home win in Serie A on Sunday, and they have won five of their last six in all competitions here.

The Austrian club finished behind Chelsea and AC Milan in their Champions League group, but they only managed six points in total, and their overall away record in Europe is poor.