Bet 1: Back Lazio @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 BST

Lazio might well have lost three of their last four games, but they will surely prove too strong for Lecce in Rome.

The hosts are in third place, but they still need points to make certain of qualification for next season's Champions League.

The visitors need points themselves, but their need is to avoid playing in Serie B next term. They start the night in 16th place - but with a four point cushion to the relegation zone, they will have earmarked their other three remaining fixtures as the ones where they will accumulate the required results.

It's also worth noting that they head to Stadio Olimpico having lost their last five on the road.

Bet 2: Back Lens @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 BST

Lens still hold hopes of winning Ligue One this season, and while it will be a big ask to reel in a six point deficit to PSG with just four games to go, they will surely be trying their best to pick up victories.

Franck Haise's side have won seven of their last eight, with the sole defeat coming at the aforementioned, PSG.

Reims have slipped into mid-table following an indifferent run of form that saw them lose three on the bounce in April, and why they did beat Lille last weekend, they will find this a much sterner test.

Bet 3: Back Real Mallorca @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Real Mallorca are set to improve on last season's 16th place in La Liga, as with just five games to go, they are in 12th, with just a six point gap to Girona in seventh.

That being said, they will still be looking over their shoulder, as Getafe in 18th are only seven points behind them, and they will be keen to pick up one more win to make sure of safety.

Cadiz are the visitors tonight, and they are down in 15th, with just a one point advantage over Getafe. They aren't in great form though, and it's just two wins in 10 - losing three of their last five.