Spezia and Verona finished level on points in Serie A, but following a rule change, relegation won't be decided by head-to-head record or goal difference - instead, a Play-off at a neutral venue will take place.

Spezia lost both of their final two matches of the campaign, with the 0-4 home defeat to Torino being particularly poor. The hammer-blow however, would be the injury time winner they conceded to Roma on the final day.

Verona took just one point from their final four outings, but they are the marginal favourites to survive.

Given how much is on the line, I am expecting quite a tense affair, and it should be low-scoring. The most recent meeting between the pair in March finished 0-0.

Palmeiras are the reigning champions of Brazil, and they start the weekend in second place. They have already qualified from their Copa Libertdaores group with a game to spare, and they have taken 19 points from a possible 27 in the league.

A trip to Sao Paulo is never easy, but the visitors are yet to lose on their travels this term, and while the hosts have won all four of their home matches, all four of their opponents are currently in the bottom seven.

Gremio are back in the Brazilian top flight following a short stay in the second tier, and they have made a bright start to life back in Serie A.

Flamengo are one place behind them in fifth, and they have won their last three in all competitions. They were involved in mid-week Copa Libertadores action, but they were at home, and they did win.

Despite the fact that the visitors are flying, tonight they face one of the best teams in the country, and they will likely come up short.