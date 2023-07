We begin in Serie B, where Mirassol look like a good bet to keep up their decent start to the season.

The selection are currently in sixth place, and with four teams receiving automatic promotion, that's a good spot to be in after 14 matches.

Ituano are their opponents tonight, and they are in 14th, having taken 10 points fewer than Mirassol. They are winless in three, and they were beaten at home by Ponte Preta most recently.

It's five defeats from seven away from home for the visitors here, while the home team have treated their fans to five victories here already - including all of their last four.

Into the Brazilian top flight now, and while Goias are only 17th of 20, I think that odds-against for them to win today is just too big.

Coritiba head to play them, sitting rock bottom of the table, with just four points from a possible 36 this term. They have lost eight of their 12, and they have conceded 18 goals across six away games.

Goias have at least won two of their five on their own patch this year, and they have been playing well in the Copa Sudamericana too.

Back to Serie B now, and I am expecting a low-scoring affair between these two teams.

The hosts are 11th, and while they won at Novorizontino last time, they have certainly underperformed so far this season.

Putting the ball in the net has been their main issue, as with just 11 goals in 14 outings, only two teams in the league have a poorer record.

The visitors are in seventh place, and they are on a roll with two wins from their last two. They were both at home though, and they are winless in six on the road - with all six seeing this selection land.