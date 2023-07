These two Argentinian teams haven't lost many games lately, and I am expecting a close affair when they meet this evening.

The hosts are 13th of 28 in the league table, but they have avoided defeat in their last eight - drawing five and winning three.

As for relevant stats for this selection, five of their last six here have finished with both teams scoring.

The visitors are seventh in the table, and they ended a four match winless run by beating Central Cordoba earlier in the week. That will give them a confidence boost, and it also saw them return to goalscoring form.

Into the Copa do Brasil now, for the last match of the quarter-finals.

America Mineiro won the first leg 1-0, but Corinthians are a much better proposition at home, and I expect them to get the victory tonight.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo's men have won four of their last six in front of their own fans, and since that first leg loss, they have won both of their next two fixtures.

Conversely, the visitors have lost both of their outings since, and it's five defeats from their last seven on their travels.

Back to the Argentinian top flight now, and leaders, River Plate, should be able to move nine points clear at the top in their game in hand.

Estudiantes are one of the better teams in the division - they start the day in sixth - but they are winless in five in the league, and it's just one win in eight in all competitions.

It will be hard for them to turn that around given that River Plate have won nine on the bounce on this ground.