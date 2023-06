These two teams are playing off for a place in next season's Europa League, and I am expecting both teams to score in this first leg.

The hosts finished sixth in the Dutch top flight, and they scored a total of 60 goals across 34 outings. The visitors finished in fifth, and they netted 66 times in total.

They have already faced each other twice during the regular season, and both matches saw this selection land, as the scorelines were 1-1 and 3-3.

This is Spanish Segunda Division Play-off semi-final, and the tie is poised evenly at 1-1 following the first leg at Eibar.

The visitors lost out on promotion via the Play-offs last season, and they have their work cut out to see-off Alaves tonight.

The hosts were relegated from La Liga last term, and they will be desperate to return to the top flight.

All three meetings between the pair have seen this selection land, and with a lot of pressure on both teams, goals will likely be at a premium again.

This is the Serie B promotion Play-off Final, and it will be contested over two legs.

Cagliari were relegated from Serie A last term, but they have managed to re-group and finished in fifth place. They then managed to beat Parma in the Play-off semis.

Bari were only promoted from Serie C last term, but they are looking for back-to-back promotions, and they finished third with 65 points. They managed to take four points from Cagliari in their two matches to date.

Both of those meetings finished with two goals or fewer, and I am expecting another low-scoring affair tonight.