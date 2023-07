You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Botafogo are already 10 points clear at the top of the Brazilian Serie A, and they are a good price to win at the 15th placed, Santos, today.

The hosts have a new manager in charge, in the shape of Paulo Turra, but he has already lost three of his five games in charge, and the team have been beaten in two of their last three at home.

The leaders, meanwhile, have won their last six in the league, and their three latest road trips have resulted in victories to nil.

RB Bragantino have won five of their eight at home this term, and only Cruzeiro have beaten them here - and that was back in April.

Internacional are the visitors this evening, and they are currently winless in three - failing to score in any of them.

Their last away match was a 2-0 loss at Fluminense, and they have been beaten in four of their last seven on their travels.

Vasco da Gama are bottom of the table, but the gap to Bahia in 16th is only five points, and they have at least one game in hand over all of the clubs above them.

Ramón Díaz's men lost to Cruzeiro here last time, but prior to that they beat Cuiaba 1-0.

Athletico PR picked up their customary home victory last weekend, but their away record is terrible, and this year it reads played seven, won one, drawn one and lost five. Last season they lost 10 of their 19 on the road.