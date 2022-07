Irish eyes to smile in the Europa Conference League

Bet 1: Back Derry City @ 6/4 - KO 19:45 BST

When it comes to grassroots European football, the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League is pretty much as lowly as it comes, but that hasn't put me off backing Derry City to beat Riga.

There is a bit of symmetry to these two teams, as they both finished fourth in their domestic leagues last season, and they are both in third place after 20 odd games of this campaign.

The Latvian side made it through to the third qualifying round of this competition last term, eventually losing to Lincoln Red Imps over two legs. This is Derry's debut in the tournament.

I don't have a massively strong view on this match, but I do think that the Irish hosts are a bit too big at 6/4 given home advantage and strong recent form.

Struggling Brazilian duo to fail to win again

Bet 2: Back The Draw in CSA v Ponte Preta 17/10 - KO 23:00 BST

Into the Brazilian second tier now, and I have a much more confident selection, as I believe that the game between CSA and Ponte Preta will end all square.

The two teams are down at the wrong end of Serie B, with the hosts in 17th and the visitors in 18th - with one point less.

Ponte Preta have drawn seven of their 16 outings to date - including all of their last three. CSA, meanwhile, are unbeaten in all seven of their games this year, but five of them were draws.

Students to be taught a lesson in the Libertadores

Bet 3: Back Fortaleza to Win or Draw @ 5/6 - KO 01:30 BST (Fri)

Fortaleza are having a shocking time of things domestically this season, as they are currently bottom of the Brazilian top flight. That hasn't hindered their progress in the Copa Libertadores though, and after a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their last 16 tie against Estudiantes, I can see them avoiding defeat in the 90 minutes in Argentina.

The Argentinian side are not in good form themselves, and they have lost their last three in the league. They had to come from behind in the first leg in Brazil, and the visitors have already been to Argentina and drawn with River Plate this year.