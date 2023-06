Sassuolo are finishing the campaign poorly, but there is a reason to think that they will win their final game tonight.

Their opponents are Fiorentina, and they have a European final coming up on Wednesday. Given that, and the fact that they have nothing to play for in the league, there is every chance that their minds won't be on the job.

Even if Vincenzo Italiano plays his best XI, the players aren't going to want to injure themselves ahead of the final, so they could be there for the taking.

It's also Sassuolo's final match of the season, and they will want to finish on a high.

Shamrock Rovers have fallen to defeats in their last two games, so they will be desperate to bounce back here and try and reclaim their place at the top of the Irish Premier Division.

Dundalk are also winless in three, losing two and drawing one. They are fifth in the table, but the gap to Bohemians in third is just four points.

I am expecting goals in this one, and Over 2.5 Goals has landed in eight of the hosts' nine at home this term. The same can be said for the visitors' last four league outings.

The market is expecting goals when UCD host St Patrick's Athletic in the Irish top flight, but there is value to be had in backing Under 2.5, according to the recent stats.

UCD have only found the net on two occasions across the whole of their last seven home matches. During that period, five of the seven saw this selection land.

St Patrick's have had higher-scoring games, but two of their last four on the road have finished with two goals or fewer, and they will just be happy with the three points this evening.