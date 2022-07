Avai to grab a goal at Bragantino

Bragantino are the new money team in Brazil, having been taken over by Red Bull in 2020. They finished sixth last season, but they are only 14th this time around.

Avai earned promotion from the second tier last year, and they are doing well in 11th after 15 matches at this higher level.

I am going with both teams to score in this one, as the visitors have scored in four of their last five away from home - while keeping just one clean sheet of their own. They should be able to score against a side that have kept just one clean sheet in seven at home.

Flu to keep on rolling

Fluminense are sixth in the table, and they take a four match winning streak and a five game unbeaten one into tonight's fixture with Ceara.

Fernando Diniz's side thumped Corinthians 4-0 last weekend, and that result was a statement of their intent to be in the mix for the Copa Libertadores places this season.

The visitors are down in 15th, and while they are in good form - four unbeaten in all competitions - they were in Copa Sudamericana action during the week, so aren't as rested as their opponents.

Goias to take an important point

Goias were promoted back to the Brazilian top flight last season, and while they have done okay to take 17 points from their opening 15 games, it does leave them in the relegation zone - albeit in a very tight division.

Athletico PR are flying high in second place, and while I would normally back them to win this game, they were away at Libertad (Paraguay) during the week, and that will take its toll.

The hosts have drawn two of their last four at home, with the visitors being five unbeaten on the road in the league. The draw feels like the right call here.