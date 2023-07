Colon are fourth from bottom of the Argentinian top flight, and Belgrano are ninth of 28, but I can see the strugglers earning a point tonight.

The hosts need to bounce back from a couple of heavy defeats, but prior to their 0-4 loss to Racing Club here, they were unbeaten in nine at home.

Belgrano have also lost their last two, and away from home it's five straight defeats.

Boca Juniors aren't having the best domestic campaign, but they will surely beat Huracan at home tonight.

The visitors are 27th of 28 and they have lost 12 of their 23 outings this term. They head into this fixture without a win in nine, and it's eight defeats from their last 10 on the road.

The selection, meanwhile, have taken 13 points from the last 15 available at home.

This fixture sees second from top take on third from bottom, but I can't see there being many goals.

Union have actually done okay away from home recently, as their 1-0 loss last time ended a four match unbeaten run on the road. One streak that was extended was their run of Under 2.5 on their travels - which now stands at five.

Tallares have seen four of their last five in all competitions see this selection land, and their three most recent outings here have finished 1-0, 1-0 and 1-1.