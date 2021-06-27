Uruguay v Paraguay: Back repeat of result from the start of June

Uruguay 2.111/10 v Paraguay 4.77/2; The Draw 3.02/1

La Celeste look to avoid Brazil

Uruguay need a point against Paraguay to ensure that they avoid a quarter-final clash with the hosts and tournament favourites Brazil.

Currently fourth in Group A, a draw would be enough for Uruguay to move level on points with Chile and ahead of them on goal difference. A win would see Uruguay move above Paraguay into second and even conceivably above the leaders Argentina, though this would seem unlikely given that Argentina will surely win their final game against Bolivia.

Uruguay finally won their first match of this tournament, when they beat Bolivia 2-0 last week, having previously lost 1-0 to Argentina and drawn 1-1 with Chile. Edison Cavani got on the scoresheet against Bolivia, after Luis Suarez had done likewise against Chile. Getting those two firing could see Uruguay make an impression in the knockout stages, for they are never likely to concede many goals.

Paraguay sitting pretty in second

Paraguay perhaps have a little less motivation than Uruguay, as they have already ensured that they will avoid Brazil in the quarter-finals.

After three games, Paraguay are second in Group A and the lowest that they can drop down to is third. Paraguay have won two of their three games, beating Bolivia and Chile, while only narrowly losing 1-0 to Argentina.

Argentina and Brazil are now the only two nations to have beaten Paraguay in their last twelve games (W4 D6). That run includes their World Cup qualifier, away against Uruguay at the start of June, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Paraguay underrated and can make point

Uruguay are the 2.111/10 favourites, with the draw at 3.02/1 and Paraguay at 4.77/2.

Not for the first time during this tournament, it would seem that Paraguay are being underestimated. Uruguay are not in good form, Paraguay have a recent away draw against them and come into this match off the back of a victory over Chile.

The draw is an appropriately short price of 3.02/1, while if you want to prepare for the possibility of Paraguay winning against the odds, as they did against Chile, you can back them Double Chance at 1.865/6. Under 2.5 goals has landed in all three of Uruguay's games and two of Paraguay's. The price of 1.574/7 is perhaps a little short to recommend as a lone bet, but could make a nice addition to an accumulator.

