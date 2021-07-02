To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Uruguay v Colombia: La Celeste heading for semi-finals

Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani.
Will Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani inspire Uruguay against Colombia?

Uruguay's form has begun to improve and Dan Fitch thinks that they will have too much for struggling Colombia, as he previews Saturday's Copa America quarter-final...

"The last time that Uruguay scored more than two goals in a game was eight matches ago, when they won 3-0 away in Colombia in a World Cup qualifier, back in November last year."

Back Uruguay to beat Colombia at 2.466/4

Uruguay 2.466/4 v Colombia 3.55/2; The Draw 3.185/40
Saturday 3 July, 23:00
Live on BBCi

Uruguay start to flex muscles

After a slow start, Uruguay have started to build some momentum in this tournament and go into this match as favourites to make the semi-finals.

Uruguay lost to Argentina in their opening match in Group A, before having to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Chile. They've since won their next two games, defeating Bolivia 2-0 and Paraguay 1-0. The win against Bolivia was much needed, ending a five match run without a victory (D3 L2).

With Uruguay not finding goals easy to come by, the fact that they have now kept two consecutive clean sheets is encouraging for them. The last time that they scored more than two goals in a game was eight matches ago, when they won 3-0 away in Colombia in a World Cup qualifier, back in November last year. Oscar Tabarez has a full squad to choose from, as he looks for another victory against Colombia.

Colombia have struggled

If Uruguay come into this match with their form in the ascendancy, the opposite is true for Colombia.

After beating Ecuador 1-0 in their opening match, Colombia could only draw 0-0 with Venezuela. Worse was to come, with the side losing consecutive matches by 2-1 scorelines, first against Peru and then Brazil. Colombia did at least come close to beating Brazil, who needed two late goals to claim victory, but they ended up finishing third in Group B, having been expected to come second.

Dropping to third has given Colombia a tough quarter-final. Like Uruguay, the goals are not flowing, with Colombia scoring only three times in four games. Their attacking prowess will not be helped by the fact that the Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado is suspended.

Good price for Uruguay to beat Colombia again

Uruguay are the 2.466/4 favourites, with the draw at 3.185/40 and Colombia at 3.55/2.

It looks decent price for Uruguay, given the contrasting fortunes of the two teams over recent games. With neither team scoring easily and the game set to be tight, consider the 1.674/6 for Uruguay in the Draw No Bet market, or the 1.738/11 for them To Qualify.

Under 2.5 goals is just 1.51/2. You can back a Uruguay win and under 2.5 goals and get odds of 4.03/1, but this could be a risky bet, with Colombia having lost their last two games 2-1.

Dan Fitch 2021 Copa America P/L

Staked: 29.00 pts
Returned: 26.01 pts
P/L: -2.99 pts

Recommended bets

CONMEBOL Copa America: Uruguay v Colombia (Match Odds)

Saturday 3 July, 11.00pm

