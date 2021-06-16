To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Colombia v Venezuela: Second win for Los Cafeteros will be close

Colombia celebrate.
Will Colombia be celebrating when they face Venezuela on Thursday?

Dan Fitch thinks that Colombia will beat Venezuela in the Copa America on Thursday, but hasn't seen anything to suggest that it will be easy.

"Colombia struggled to create chances against Ecudaor, while Venezuela coped well with Brazil’s attacking onslaught."

Back Colombia to beat Venezuela and under 2.5 goals at 3.02/1

Colombia 1.292/7 v Venezuela 14.013/1; The Draw 5.85/1
Thursday 17 June, 22:00
Live on BBCi

Colombia aim for another win

Colombia can put themselves in a commanding position in Group B when they take on Venezuela on Thursday night.

Los Cafeteros won their opening Copa America game 1-0 against Ecuador and are second in Group B behind Brazil on goal differences. Brazil are 1.251/4 to win the group, ahead of Colombia at 4.47/2.

The match against Ecuador was a scrappy game decided by a well-rehearsed free-kick routine, finished off by Edwin Cardona. Colombia are now unbeaten in three matches since appointing Reinaldo Rueda as manager, following his sacking by Chile in January (W2 D1). Rueda was previously in temporary charge of Colombia in 2002 and then took the job full-time between 2004 and 2006.

Venezuela's campaign in tatters

Venezuela's preparation for their opening match against Brazil could have scarcely gone worse. Twelve members of their party, including five players, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the opening game of the tournament.

The players who tested positive are now out of the Copa America as they self-isolate. This number includes the Venezuela captain Tomas Rincon and though Conmebol changed their own rules to allow the coach Jose Peseiro to call up replacements, their campaign effectively seems over already.

Venezuela started against Brazil with just three of the team that had played against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier in their previous outing and had two debutants in their team. Under the circumstances, they did well to restrict Brazil to a mere 3-0 win, with the hosts not scoring the third goal until the 89th minute.

Another slim win for Colombia

Colombia are the 1.292/7 favourites, with the draw at 5.85/1 and a Venezuela win out at 14.013/1.

A Colombia win does look pretty certain under the circumstances, but it may not be as comprehensive as the odds suggest it should be. Colombia struggled to create chances against Ecudaor, while Venezuela coped well with Brazil's attacking onslaught.

The 0-0 half-time score is 3.02/1. I tipped a Brazil win and under 2.5 goals against Venezuela, which came extremely close to landing. A Colombia win and under 2.5 goals is priced at 3.02/1.

Under 2.5 goals is 1.9520/21 as a standalone bet. With Colombia and Venezuela scoring only one goal between them in their opening games, under 1.5 goals is available at 3.814/5.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Dan Fitch 2021 Copa America P/L

Staked: 6.00 pts
Returned: 8.37 pts
P/L: +2.37 pts

Recommended bets

Back Colombia to beat Venezuela and under 2.5 goals at 3.02/1

CONMEBOL Copa America: Colombia v Venezuela (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 June, 10.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Colombia
Venezuela
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Copa America