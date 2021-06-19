Colombia v Peru: Los Cafeteros will take advantage against rock bottom opponents

Colombia 1.75/7 v Peru 6.411/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Monday 21 June, 1:00

Live on BBCi

Colombia close in on knockout rounds

Colombia will not be happy with their latest result, but they have nonetheless extended their unbeaten run.

Having beaten Ecuador 1-0 in their opening game, Colombia could only draw 0-0 with a Venezuelan team that were decimated by positive COVID-19 tests. Venezuela only had one shot at goal in the entire game, but Colombia missed a string of chances and even when it looked like Miguel Borja had won the game for them with a 90th minute goal, it was ruled out for offside.

Luis Diaz was sent off in that match and the winger will miss this game for Colombia through suspension. Colombia are second in Group B with four points after two matches. With a lack of quality within the rest of the group, it seems likely that Colombia will stay in that position.

Peru suffer biggest defeat of the tournament

Peru were on the wrong end of the biggest win that we've seen in the tournament so far, when they were thrashed 4-0 by Brazil in their opening game.

Two of the four goals were scored in the final two minutes of the game, making the scoreline a little unkind to Peru, but it was nevertheless a disappointing performance from a team that reached the final of the Copa America in 2019. It leaves Peru bottom of Group B after one game.

They are also bottom of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying process. After six games they have only won once (D1 L4), against Ecuador. After the defeat to Brazil in this tournament, they have now won just one game in their last ten games (D2 L7), stretching back to October 2019.

Colombia have recent win over Peru

Colombia are the 1.75/7 favourites, with the draw at 3.613/5 and Peru at 6.411/2.

Considering Peru's long run of poor form, this looks a decent price for a Colombia win, even accounting for their disappointing result against Venezuela. Colombia beat Peru 3-0 away from home, when the teams met in World Cup qualification at the start of the month.

If you fancy for there to to be goals again, over 2.5 goals is decently priced at 2.3411/8. A Colombia win and over 2.5 goals is 3.02/1, but it seems a bit of a risk at a time when Colombia are struggling to score goals.