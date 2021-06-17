Chile v Bolivia: Big price for both teams to score three-peat

Chile 1.241/4 v Bolivia 16.5; The Draw 6.86/1

Friday 18 June, 22:00

Live on BBCi

Chile look for opening win

Chile will be looking to get their first win in Group A, having picked up a valuable point in their opening game.

After going behind to a Lionel Messi free-kick against Argentina on Monday, Chile fought back and scored a second-half equaliser through Eduardo Vargas, after he converted the rebound from Arturo Vidal's saved penalty. It was Chile's third successive 1-1 draw, having also drawn with Argentina in a World Cup qualifier at the start of the month and then against Bolivia just over a week ago.

Chile were ahead in that match against Bolivia before conceding an 82nd minute penalty. Now they will be expecting to go one better and claim all three points, but they will have to do so without their talismanic forward Alexis Sanchez, who is out of the entire group stage of the tournament with a foot injury.

Bolivia robbed of top scorer

Bolivia are also without a star forward and it has caused a major row that threatens to hit their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Marcelo Martins was one of four cases of COVID-19 suffered by Bolivia on the eve of their opening match against Paraguay and missed the match. Martins is the top scorer in World Cup qualifying with six goals, spoke out against CONMEBOL's decision to let the Copa America go ahead and now faces disciplinary action from the federation.

Bolivia can ill-afford to be without their captain and leading goal threat. The 3-1 defeat to Paraguay means that they have only won one of their last nine games (D2 L6). Bolivia are now bottom of Group A, behind Uruguay - who have yet to play - on goal difference.

Huge price for both teams to score

Chile are the overwhelming favourites at 1.241/4. with the draw at 6.86/1 and a Bolivia win out at 16.5.

Though Chile certainly have the talent to win the game, it's a short price for a team that have drawn three games in a row, with one of those stalemates coming against Bolivia. A far safer looking bet, available at generous odds of 2.68/5, is both teams to score. It's landed in each of Chile's last five games and the last eight of Bolivia's outings. These include two games between these nations, the aforementioned 1-1 draw and a 2-1 win for Chile back in March.

So if backing Chile, combining their victory with a goal-laden match seems to obvious way to find some value. A Chile win and over 2.5 goals is 1.865/6, while a Chile victory and both teams to score is priced at 3.613/5.



