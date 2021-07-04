Brazil v Peru: Back Samba Boys to get the job done early

Brazil 1.251/4 v Peru 19.018/1; The Draw 6.411/2

Tuesday 6 July, 00:00

Live on BBCi

Brazil have already beaten Peru

Brazil meet Peru on Tuesday in the semi-final of the Copa America, in a repeat of the 2019 final.

These teams have already met in the group stage of this tournament, with Brazil thrashing Peru 4-0. It was the second match between the nations since the 2019 final, which Brazil won 3-1. In October last year they faced each other in a World Cup qualifier in Lima, with Brazil twice coming from behind to win 4-2.

Gabriel Jesus received a red card in the 1-0 quarter-final win over Chile and is now suspended for this match. Lucas Paqueta looks the favourite to replace Jesus in the team, in what should be an otherwise unchanged team.

Peru have greatly improved

Though Peru suffered a heavy defeat when they last played Brazil, they have subsequently done extremely well in this tournament.

They bounced back with a 2-1 victory against Colombia. A draw with Ecuador followed and a win over Venezuela, saw Peru finish second in Group B. In the quarter-finals Peru were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Paraguay, before winning a penalty shootout.

Peru also had a player sent off in their last match, with Andre Carrillo being dismissed. Carrillo could be replaced by Santiago Ormeno for this semi-final. Peru are no strangers to the business end of this tournament. As well as reaching the final in 2019, they also finished third in 2011 and 2015.

Peru will be tougher, but another Brazil win likely

Brazil are the 1.251/4 favourites, with the draw at 6.411/2 and a Peru win out at 19.018/1.

Given Peru's improvement, it's unlikely that Brazil will win with the same sort of ease that they did in the group stage, but it's hard to envisage anything but a victory for the tournament hosts. Brazil have only conceded two goals during their five matches in the competition, with the 1-0 victory over Chile providing their third clean sheet. Brazil are 1.768/11 to win to nil.

In the group match between these teams, Brazil took a first-half lead and backing them to win half-time/full-time is another option at 1.9520/21. A Brazil win and over 2.5 goals was a successful bet in that match and is 2.021/1 to land.