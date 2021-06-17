Brazil v Peru: Another win for Selecao against 2019 final opponents

Brazil 1.232/9 v Peru 16.5; The Draw 7.06/1

Friday 18 June, 01:00

Live on BBCi

Brazil meet familiar foes

Brazil meet their 2019 Copa America final opponents in the group stage of the 2021 tournament, when they take on Peru on Friday.

The Selecao beat Peru 3-1 in that final, having already hammered them 5-0 in the group stages of the 2019 competition. Brazil have since met Peru in World Cup qualifying, winning 4-2 in Lima back in October of last year.

They will therefore be confident of building upon their opening day victory against Venezuela with another win. Brazil beat Venezuela 3-0, as Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa all got on the scoresheet. Tite started with a front three of Neymar, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino being left on the bench, even when attacking players such as Barbosa, Vinicius Jr and Everton Ribeiro were brought on.

Peru enter the tournament with most difficult fixture

Peru make their debut in Group B against the toughest possible opponents. The beaten finalists from 2019 sat out the first round of matches and are third, with the beaten Ecuador and Venezuela below them on goal difference, while Colombia and Brazil are ahead of them with three points apiece.

In the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification standings, Peru find themselves bottom. They failed to win any of their first five games (D1 L4), before finally claiming a victory with a 2-1 away win in Ecuador in their most recent outing.

Despite their poor run of form, Peru have kept faith with their head coach Ricardo Gareca, who has a good record at the Copa America, having secured a third place finish in 2015 and that runners-up spot in 2019. Gareca has chosen to overlook experienced players such as Raul Ruidiaz and Paolo Guerrero, as he looks to introduce younger talent to the squad.

Brazil a tough nut to crack

Brazil are the 1.232/9 favourites, with the draw at 7.06/1 and Peru way out at 16.5.

There's no reason to think that Brazil won't win this with some ease. They have home advantage and come into this match off the back of eight straight wins. In each of the last five of those wins, Brazil have kept a clean sheet. Peru have failed to score in three of their last four matches and you can back Brazil to win to nil at 1.738/11.

At a slightly bigger price of 1.865/6 is Brazil to win half-time/full-time. This bet has landed in three of Brazil's last four games.

When Brazil last met Peru, Neymar helped himself to a hat-trick, of which two of the goals came from the penalty spot. Neymar scored a penalty against Venezuela to open up his 2021 Copa America account and you can back him to add to his tally at 1.834/5.

