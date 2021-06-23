Brazil v Colombia: Another clean sheet in victory for Samba Boys

Brazil 1.511/2 v Colombia 7.87/1; The Draw 4.47/2

Thursday 24 June, 1:00

Live on BBCi

Brazil are well rested

After a six-day break, Brazil return to action in the Copa America on Thursday, when they take on Colombia.

The hosts have easily looked like the most accomplished side in the tournament so far, beating Venezuela 3-0 in their opening game and then defeating Peru 4-0, despite Tite rotating his side quite heavily. Brazil are now just 1.84/5 to win the 2021 Copa America.

With Colombia being Brazil's toughest opponent in Group B - at least on paper - we can expect Tite to play his strongest possible side in this one. Neymar is one of only five players to have started in both matches and has performed well so far, scoring two goals and assisting another. The PSG forward is the 3.259/4 favourite to be the tournament's top goalscorer.

Attacking changes needed by Colombia

Colombia are second in Group B, but they cannot be at all happy with how their campaign has gone so far.

After starting slowly with a 1-0 win over Ecuador, things have got worse, instead of better. They drew 0-0 with Venezuela in their next game and then lost 2-1 to Peru in their third outing.

With only two goals scored in three games, it is clear that Reinaldo Rueda's team are not functioning well in attack and he may look to change his personnel. The Porto winger Luis Diaz is available again after serving a suspension and could return. Luis Muriel is another option for Rueda, with the striker having just enjoyed a prolific season at Atalanta, in which he scored 26 goals. When Colombia last met Brazil, back in September 2019, Muriel scored twice in a 2-2 draw.

Brazil will keep clean sheet while Neymar can continue run

Brazil are the 1.511/2 favourites, with the draw at 4.47/2 and a Colombia win out at 7.87/1.

Colombia have shown nothing in this competition to suggest that they will be able to contain Brazil, who look fairly priced. Given Colombia's scoring problems, the most obvious route to boosting Brazil's odds, is to back them to win to nil at 2.226/5. This bet has landed in each of Brazil's two games at this tournament and in eight of their last nine games, should you look further back.

Neymar's goals have taken his tally to 68 in 107 games for Brazil. Seven of those goals have come in his six most recent appearances for the Selecao, since the start of 2020. Neymar is 2.111/10 to score in a third successive match in the Copa America.