Bolivia v Argentina: Game could be closer than odds suggest

Bolivia 26.025/1 v Argentina 1.182/11; The Draw 8.07/1

Tuesday 29 June, 01:00

Live on BBCi

Bolivia already out

Bolivia go into their final game in Group A, having already been eliminated from the 2021 Copa America.

After losing their opening game 3-1 to Paraguay and then the second match 1-0 against Chile, Bolivia's slim hopes of making the knockout stages were brought to a close, when they were defeated 2-0 against Uruguay. Now they face an Argentina side that are looking to stay top of Group A and are hot favourites to inflict another defeat.

A major blow for Bolivia was losing their star player Marcelo Moreno for their first two games through injury. Moreno came on as a substitute against Uruguay and should start in this match.

Argentina looking to win group

Argentina could not wish for better opposition that Bolivia, as they look to win Group A.

With Bolivia having nothing left to play for but pride, Argentina have a distinct advantage over the other two teams in contention to win Group A, Paraguay and Uruguay, who play each other on Tuesday. Argentina are rated at just 1.091/11 to win Group A.

Despite the fact that they certainly should claim the victory that they need, Argentina will not be taking anything for granted. After drawing with Chile in their opening match, they have subsequently beaten Uruguay and Paraguay, but could only beat both by a 1-0 margin. When these teams last met back in October 2020, Argentina had to come from behind to win a World Cup qualifier 2-1. Exequiel Palacios is unavailable for this match with injury, while Nicolas Gonzalez and Giovani Lo Celso are doubts.

Goals have not flowed for Argentina

Argentina are the 1.182/11 favourites to win, with the draw at 8.07/1 and Bolivia at 26.025/1.

Bolivia have not conceded in either of their last two games, while Argentina have kept clean sheets in their last two outings. Yet while backing Argentina to win to nil is an obvious bet, it only swells the odds to 1.618/13.

A bet that could be worth taking a chance on is an Argentina win and under 2.5 goals at 3.412/5. All three of Argentina's games have seen less than three goals, as have each of Bolivia's last two games. It's certainly a risk, as Bolivia may well have already mentally checked out, but at these odds, it's one worth taking.