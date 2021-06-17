Argentina v Uruguay: Second draw for Group A favourites

Argentina 2.166/5 v Uruguay 3.9; The Draw 3.412/5

Saturday 19 June, 01:00

Live on BBCi

Group favourites seek first win

Argentina are still looking for their first win in Group A, having drawn their opening fixture against Chile.

Lionel Messi give Argentina the lead with a brilliant long-range free-kick, but Chile were able to equalise in the second-half, when Eduardo Vargas headed home after Arturo Vidal's penalty had been saved by the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Argentina remain the favourites to win Group A at 1.674/6, ahead of Uruguay at 3.55/2, Chile at 5.79/2, Paraguay at 12.011/1 and Bolivia at 80.079/1.

Messi's goal has seen him become the favourite to become the top scorer in the competition at 4.1. His brilliance certainly seems key to any hopes that Argentina might have of winning this tournament. They have now drawn four of their last five games (W1).

Uruguay seek to capitalise

Uruguay sat out the first round of matches and now start with a game that could ultimately decide who wins Group A.

With Argentina having already dropped points, the opportunity is there for Uruguay to take advantage. Whether they will be able to is another matter. Uruguay come into this tournament in patchy form, winning only one of their last five games (D2 L2).

They've failed to score in any of their last three games, but none of those matches saw Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani play together. The veteran strikers should both be in the starting lineup against Argentina, after a season in which they have proved that they still have much to offer at their respective clubs.

Argentina too short, draw appeals

Argentina are the 2.166/5 favourites, with the draw at 3.412/5 and a win for Uruguay out at 3.9.

As was the case against Chile, the Argentines are bigger favourites than they really should be. As mentioned, they have had a string of draws lately and with Uruguay drawing their last two, another stalemate at 3.412/5 should provide value from a trading perspective, at the very least. The last two meetings between the nations, in 2017 and then 2019, have ended in draws.

This promises to be a cagey affair, with the teams more worried about the effects of losing, than the gains of winning. It's no surprise to see that under 2.5 goals is priced conservatively at 1.674/6, despite the attacking talent on display.

Messi is 2.111/10 to add to his goal tally. For Uruguay, Suarez is 3.02/1 to open his account at the tournament, with Cavani at 4.03/1.