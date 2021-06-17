To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Argentina v Uruguay: Second draw for Group A favourites

Lionel Messi.
Argentina will once again be relying on Lionel Messi when they take on Uruguay.

Dan Fitch is expecting a tight match that could well end in a draw, when Argentina meet Uruguay in a crucial game in Group A...

"The last two meetings between the nations, in 2017 and then 2019, have ended in draws."

Back Argentina and Uruguay to draw at 3.412/5

Argentina 2.166/5 v Uruguay 3.9; The Draw 3.412/5
Saturday 19 June, 01:00
Live on BBCi

Group favourites seek first win

Argentina are still looking for their first win in Group A, having drawn their opening fixture against Chile.

Lionel Messi give Argentina the lead with a brilliant long-range free-kick, but Chile were able to equalise in the second-half, when Eduardo Vargas headed home after Arturo Vidal's penalty had been saved by the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Argentina remain the favourites to win Group A at 1.674/6, ahead of Uruguay at 3.55/2, Chile at 5.79/2, Paraguay at 12.011/1 and Bolivia at 80.079/1.

Messi's goal has seen him become the favourite to become the top scorer in the competition at 4.1. His brilliance certainly seems key to any hopes that Argentina might have of winning this tournament. They have now drawn four of their last five games (W1).

Uruguay seek to capitalise

Uruguay sat out the first round of matches and now start with a game that could ultimately decide who wins Group A.

With Argentina having already dropped points, the opportunity is there for Uruguay to take advantage. Whether they will be able to is another matter. Uruguay come into this tournament in patchy form, winning only one of their last five games (D2 L2).

They've failed to score in any of their last three games, but none of those matches saw Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani play together. The veteran strikers should both be in the starting lineup against Argentina, after a season in which they have proved that they still have much to offer at their respective clubs.

Argentina too short, draw appeals

Argentina are the 2.166/5 favourites, with the draw at 3.412/5 and a win for Uruguay out at 3.9.

As was the case against Chile, the Argentines are bigger favourites than they really should be. As mentioned, they have had a string of draws lately and with Uruguay drawing their last two, another stalemate at 3.412/5 should provide value from a trading perspective, at the very least. The last two meetings between the nations, in 2017 and then 2019, have ended in draws.

This promises to be a cagey affair, with the teams more worried about the effects of losing, than the gains of winning. It's no surprise to see that under 2.5 goals is priced conservatively at 1.674/6, despite the attacking talent on display.

Messi is 2.111/10 to add to his goal tally. For Uruguay, Suarez is 3.02/1 to open his account at the tournament, with Cavani at 4.03/1.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Dan Fitch 2021 Copa America P/L

Staked: 6.00 pts
Returned: 8.37 pts
P/L: +2.37 pts

Recommended bets

Back Argentina and Uruguay to draw at 3.412/5
Back under 2.5 goals between Argentina and Uruguay at 1.674/6

CONMEBOL Copa America: Argentina v Uruguay (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 June, 1.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Argentina
Uruguay
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CONMEBOL Copa America: Argentina v Uruguay (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 June, 1.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Copa America