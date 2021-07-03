Argentina v Ecuador: Goals now flowing for Messi and co

Argentina 1.454/9 v Ecuador 8.415/2; The Draw 4.67/2

Sunday 4 July, 2:00

Live on BBCi

Argentina release handbrake

Of the teams expected to challenge for the 2021 Copa America, it's perhaps Argentina that have the easiest quarter-final match.

The second favourites to win the tournament at 3.613/5, Argentina exploded into life in their last game, after a low-key start to the competition. A 1-1 draw with Chile was followed by 1-0 wins over Uruguay and Paraguay, before Argentina released the handbrake and beat Bolivia 4-1, in a match in which Lionel Messi was key.

Messi became Argentina's most capped international, as he made his 148th appearance for his nation and he marked the occasion by providing a sublime assist for Alejandro Gomez to score the opener, before finding the net twice himself. Messi is now the leading goalscorer in the tournament with three goals and you can back him to finish as top goalscorer at 2.727/4.

Ecuador still waiting for first win

Ecuador find themselves in the quarter-finals, despite not having won a game at the tournament so far.

An opening loss to Colombia was followed by three successive draws. Ecuador drew 2-2 with both Venezuela and Peru, before pulling off a surprise 1-1 draw with Brazil. That result saw Ecuador finish in fourth place in Group B, a point ahead of fifth placed Venezuela.

Ecuador took advantage of the fact that Brazil rested a large number of first choice players, having already won the group. Though they only had 38% of the possession, Ecuador managed to have eight shots at goal, compared to Brazil's six, with Angel Mena scoring the crucial goal to earn a point. Ecuador will be without the injured Damian Rodrigo Diaz and Moises Caicedo for this game.

Another entertaining Argentina win

Argentina are the 1.454/9 favourites, with the draw at 4.67/2 and Ecuador out at 8.415/2.

It's not a bad price for an Argentinian side that are now unbeaten in 17 matches (W10 D7), even if it is too short to recommend as a standalone bet. When these sides last met back in October last year, Argentina won 1-0, but there's reason to believe that this game might see more goals.

Ecuador's have scored in each of their last three games and conceded in each of their last 12. An Argentina win and both teams to score is 3.814/5, while an Argentina victory and over 2.5 goals is 2.56/4.