Baggies believe after Boro comeback

West Brom fans would have been fearing the worst at half-time in their season opener at Middlesbrough, having been carved open throughout the first half and lucky to go into the break just one behind. They were much improved in the second half and good value for their point, the equaliser coming from John Swift after a superb cut-back from Jed Wallace.

Don't expect that to be the only time this season that those two are the architects for success in the final third. Steve Bruce would have been under some pressure had they not improved after half-time, but the assignments get no easier here with a home game against another side fancies for promotion.

Hornets front three set to sting

Watford got their season underway with a win on 1-0 Monday night against a disappointing Sheffield United side where Rob Edwards' side did enough to win cosily without setting the pulse racing.

There was no surprise though that the winning goal came from a fast counter attack involving all three of their star forwards in Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and scorer Joao Pedro.

It seems unlikely that all three will still be at the club once the transfer window slams shut, or rather closes gradually, but for the time being Edwards is able to call upon the best front three in the league who will terrorise any high lines with their pace and quality.

A rare Championship renewal

Despite both teams having spent a fair amount of the last decade in the second tier, West Brom and Watford haven't faced one another in the Championship since April 2010 when a last minute Chris Brunt equaliser meant honours were even.

Both sides come into the game in great Championship form, with the home side's surely more relevant given it carries back to last season under Bruce. WBA have lost just three of their last 13 matches (W6 D4), whereas Watford have won 15 of their last 19 in this division.

Striker Sarr the way to play

Rob Edwards had huge success at Forest Green playing a 3-4-1-2 system that he has adopted now at Watford, and this has lead to a positional shift for natural winger Ismaila Sarr.

With only the wing-backs providing the width for the Hornets in this system, Sarr is being employed in a role up-front alongside Dennis, with Pedro playing as a no.10 behind them.

Sarr is still being priced up as a winger, from where he scored 13 Championship goals back in 20/21, so now is the time to capitalise on the 4.03/1 he is to score anytime, when he should be priced up as possibly Watford's biggest goal threat.

Sarr went close on Monday to opening his account and he could well enjoy playing away from home with the onus being on the hosts taking the game to Watford and leaving space in behind.

