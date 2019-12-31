West Brom v Leeds: Little to chose between table-topping pair

West Brom v Leeds

Wednesday January 1, 17:15

Sky Sports

West Brom suffer shock loss

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic urged his side to rediscover their "freshness" for the top-of-the-table New Year's Day showdown with Leeds after losing top spot in the Championship following a home defeat by Middlesbrough. Albion ended 2019 in disappointing fashion as their 14-match unbeaten run was ended by a below-par 2-0 reverse to Boro.

The Baggies fell behind from the Teessiders' first serious attempt on goal with the loss confirmed by a spectacular late strike from Ashley Fletcher.

WBA keeper Sam Johnstone was by far the busier - Boro landing 10 on-target attempts - although Albion carried more of a threat after the break with Jake Livermore, Charlie Austin and Matt Phillips seeing efforts saved.

Billic admitted post-match, "We've got to pick ourselves up and come back as soon as possible to where we were a few weeks ago. Are we a little bit tired? Yes, we are. But the whole league is a little bit tired. We have to get that freshness back. A few of the games recently we haven't started well enough." Kyle Bartley and Romaine Sawyers should return, whilst Grady Diangana and Kieran Gibbs are close to full fitness again.

Leeds beat Blues in thriller to go top

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa claimed the Whites' barmy 5-4 victory at Birmingham on Sunday was "definitely one of the craziest games" he's ever been involved in before joking, "My heart is OK, I am alive."

Two goals inside 21 minutes from Helder Costa and Jack Harrison had it looking as though Leeds would be ending the decade with an easy win. But the Whites rarely do things simply. Birmingham struck either side of half-time to bring the game level, before a stunning Luke Ayling volley put Bielsa's boys back in front. An 83rd-minute howler from Kiko Casilla allowed the hosts to equalise, but straight from kick-off Stuart Dallas fired in for Leeds.

Remarkably, the breathless drama continued into stoppage-time as Birmingham bagged a fourth goal and late leveller on the counter-attack, only for Wes Harding to immediately divert the ball into his own goal following Aylng's cut back, gifting Leeds a winner and prompting the away end to descend into utter pandemonium at St Andrew's.

Baggies outsiders at The Hawthorns

Leeds were 1-0 winners when the two teams met in a tight tussle at Elland Road back in October but the Whites have been second-best on recent trips to The Hawthorns. Indeed, West Brom bagged a 4-1 success in this fixture last season, making it five triumphs in six home games against Leeds across all competitions since 1988.

West Brom [3.05] suffered their first home defeat since February in their last outing against Middlesbrough. Albion pocketed W12-D8-L3 at The Hawthorns across league and play-off matches across the calendar year and should provide a much sterner test with the expected return to the starting XI of at least Kyle Bartley and Romaine Sawyers here on Wednesday.

No EFL club dominates quite like Leeds [2.50] in terms of advanced performance data. The Whites are posting an Expected Goals (xG) from open play ratio figure of 77%, giving up just 0.35 xG from open play per-game. Such figures ensure Marcelo Bielsa's men always go off as firm favourites, even if United have W4-D5-L3 against the top-half this term.

Back both sides to score in a stalemate

West Brom's home outings have averaged the highest goals per-game figure in the Championship this season (3.92) with 7/12 (58%) fixtures featuring Over 3.5 Goals and five encounters also producing at least five goals. All bar one of their 12 tussles at The Hawthorns have seen both sides score and a repeat looks likely on New Year's night.

Leeds' defence has come apart at the seams since early December. The Whites have shipped 10 goals in four matches, three of which have crossed the Over 2.5 Goals [1.76] barrier. With five of their seven trips to clubs in 17th and above also rewarding Both Teams To Score [1.63] backers, backing both sides to oblige would appeal bar the short price.

So instead, I'm going to add the Draw alongside Both Teams To Score via Betfair Sportsbook's Same Game Multi market for a nice 4.20 shot. The duo are comfortably the division's strongest sides and already enjoy a nine-point advantage over the chasing pack - whilst neither will play for the draw, earning a share of the spoils would be considered a reasonable result.