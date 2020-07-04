Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday: Both sides can oblige at the Liberty

Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday

Sunday July 5, 12:00

Sky Sports

Swansea fall short in the capital

Swansea boss Steve Cooper read the riot act to his players after a dismal defeat to Luton last weekend, questioning the attitude and mentality of the group. And so the former England boss was pleased with his team's response in midweek despite the Welsh club's play-off aspirations taking a further hit in the process after a 1-1 draw at Millwall.

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster's free-kick, which went in via goalkeeper Bartosz Białkowski, earned the Swans a share of the spoils in the capital, a result that leaves Cooper's troops four points adrift of the top-six. But with six games still to play in the Championship, the Swansea supremo has urged his youthful squad to stay focussed.

Cooper said: "We needed a response and I felt the boys did stand up. I've told the players, we will never give up. We will be fighting until the end. We are going for it, we are absolutely going for it and I thought we did showed that." The Swans will have some patching up to do though with key players Joe Rodon and Ben Wilmot out injured here.

Sheffield Wednesday easily overcome in midweek

Sheffield Wednesday's inconsistent campaign continued on Wednesday as the Owls were downed 3-0 at home to promotion hopefuls West Brom. Garry Monk's men were behind inside the opening 10 minutes from the penalty spot, although Wednesday remained sharp in possession during the opening half, failing to take a couple of presentable chances.

Albion took control of the contest after the break but Owls winger Kadeem Harris did hit the post with a curling 25-yard effort, the closest the hosts came to getting on the scoresheet. The match was Wednesday's first since reports emerged that some players have not been paid in full this month, whilst the club are also awaiting the outcome of an EFL hearing into a misconduct charge relating to the sale of their stadium to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Monk refused to blame the result on the off-field wrangles, saying: "Everyone inside the camp were totally understanding of it. It has been explained to everyone. We know that is being resolved and is not an issue." Monk also felt it was a missed opportunity, adding: "They looked a bit nervous early on, but we just didn't quite take advantage of it."

Two out-of-form sides collide

Swansea and Sheff Wed haven't been regular opponents over the years whilst the duos past seven league meetings since 2008 have been littered with stalemates. Four draws have been played out between the pair across those seven showdowns, including an enjoyable 2-2 in the reverse encounter, with the Welsh club earning two triumphs to Wednesday's one.

Swansea [2.30] were top of the tree at the start of September but Steve Cooper's charges have been unable to sustain their early season form. The Swans have since bagged W9-D14-L11 (1.21 points per-game) and returned an unimpressive W3-D9-L8 when taking on teams in 13th and above across all venues. The hosts have W2-D2-L5 here against the same sample.

Sheffield Wednesday [3.30] were third on Christmas Day but a disastrous drop-off (W3-D4-L10) has seen the Owls plummet into mid-table obscurity. Even so, the visitors have proven to be reasonably handy operators on the road (W7-D4-L9), although with Garry Monk's men nine points shy of the play-off places, there's little left to play for between now and August.

Both sides can oblige at the Liberty

Swansea's 20 home outings have featured a 50% success rate for both Over 2.5 Goals (1.95) and Both Teams To Score (1.80). Exclude the top-six from the Liberty Stadium matches and the profitability figures improve slightly as the Swans enjoying a 24-12 goal supremacy here against the teams outside the play-off places.

Sheffield Wednesday have broken the Over 2.5 Goals barrier in 12/20 (60%) road trips, 13 (65%) of which saw both sides score. The visitors have fired just four blanks on their travels this term, silencing only three home sides. With little standout appeal in Sunday's contest, it may to follow the trends and support a BTTS repeat considering the Owls' strong stats.