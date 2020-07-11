Swansea v Leeds: Whites to edge enjoyable encounter

Swansea v Leeds

Sunday July 12, 13:30

Sky Sports

Swansea

Steve Cooper insists Swansea's focus is on Leeds this Sunday rather than a potential duel with Cardiff for a place in the Championship's top-six. The Swans' 3-1 victory at Birmingham in midweek means the Welsh outfit are now just a point and a place behind their bitter rivals in the battle to claim the final Championship play-off place with four games to play.

Cooper said: "I want to focus on the football. The moment we start thinking about what might be - (that) is not what I want. I have said every round of matches the picture will change, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse. This one is for the better but it means nothing if we don't take it into the next one."

On-loan Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster notched his eighth goal in 16 appearances to put Cooper's troops level in the Second City after the guests fell behind inside the opening five minutes. Academy product Ben Cabango gave City the lead right on half-time before Jay Fulton's fortuitous third completed the comeback and secured the vital St Andrew's success.

Leeds run riot against Stoke

Leeds moved a step closer to ending their 16-year Premier League absence with a thumping 5-0 win over struggling Stoke on Thursday. Goals either side of half-time set the platform for Marcelo Bielsa's men; Mateusz Klich's penalty at the end of a dominant first period broke the deadlock and Helder Costa finished off a slick move to double the lead just after the break.

Liam Cooper slammed in the third shortly after as Leeds took control, and Pablo Hernandez's wonderfully precise effort from the edge of the area ended any Stoke hopes. Patrick Bamford swiped in the fifth off both posts in added time to deliver a win that moved the Whites above West Brom and established a six-point gap on in-form Brentford in third.

Speaking post-match, Bielsa said: "It was a positive performance. Being able to score at the end of the first-half was very important. In the second-half our early goal made it much easier for us, but in any case it was an exaggerated result." The Argentine was able to introduce Hernandez at half-time as the playmaker steps up his return to fitness.

Swans big outsiders at home

Swansea are unbeaten in their five league meetings at home to Leeds since 1964 (W3-D2-L0) and the Welsh club were also surprise 1-0 winners when the two teams met at Elland Road back in August. A stoppage-time Wayne Routledge goal proved decisive that day despite Leeds winning the shot count 21-7 and dominating possession and territory.

Victory for Swansea [5.20] that day came as part of a blistering start to the season that saw Steve Cooper's team top of the tree at the start of September. Sustaining that early charge was always going to prove tricky and the Swans have since bagged W11-D14-L11 (1.31 points per-game) and returned an unimpressive W3-D8-L8 when taking on the top-half.

Leeds [1.73] are the league's form team over the past eight (W6-D1-L1) and 10 (W8-D1-L1) rounds of action with the Whites silencing seven of their last 10 opponents. Marcelo Bielsa's men have averaged 1.76 points on their travels, although that figure drops dramatically to 0.50 points per-game when Leeds visit clubs in the top-eight (W0-D3-L3) this term.

Whites to edge enjoyable encounter

Swansea's home outings have featured a 52% success rate for both Over 2.5 Goals (1.89) and Both Teams To Score (1.88). However, seven of their 11 home fixtures against clubs from 13th and above have fallen below the 2.5 line with Steve Cooper's team firing blanks on five occasions. The Swans have scored just twice in five home ties against the top-six.

Nevertheless, Leeds have leaked in all nine away days at top-half teams this season, seven of which paid out for Both Teams To Score backers. With that in mind, I'm happy to support the Whites in the Double Chance market alongside BTTS to bolster the available odds to 2.22 via Betfair Sportsbook's Same Game Multi market.