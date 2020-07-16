Saturday Championship Tips: Back Hatters to give their survival hopes a big boost

Hull to slump to their fifth consecutive defeat

Although he was understandably disappointed with his side's 1-1 draw at home to QPR in midweek, Nathan Jones opted to take the positives out of the performance. Although they were pegged back in the second half, the Hatters still managed to take something from the game, with the Welshman telling reporters that his side are still making inroads into the gap between themselves and the sides directly above the relegation zone. Charlton's draw at St Andrews on Wednesday night leaves them two points adrift, and they simply cannot afford to drop any more points in their remaining two fixtures.

Luton were six points adrift and rock bottom of the Championship when Jones returned to the club, and having suffered just a single defeat in his first seven matches, the former midfielder has certainly made them tougher to break down. With the exception of their embarrassing reverse at the hands of Reading, the defence has largely held firm, and they remain undefeated on the road since the managerial switch.

Although goals still remain at a premium, they should be able to find a way past a Hull side whose back-line has routinely been found wanting this season. James Collins and Harry Cornick will undoubtedly provide a threat in the final third, although with Izzy Brown having seemingly played his last game for the club, a little more creativity in key areas will be required on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to February 1, Luton had collected just six points on the road, but the strugglers are unbeaten in their last three away trips, and have recently triumphed at both the Liberty and the Riverside Stadium. Considering their recent form on the road, odds of [2.78] on the Exchange look fairly generous.

Hull were humbled on Tuesday evening, with a diabolical first half performance seeing them concede seven times at the DW Stadium. Grant McCann was under pressure going into that game, and the Northern Irishman is surprisingly expected to remain in charge for this weekend's basement battle.

They weren't helped by the departure of their star players in January, with the majority of their replacements proving vastly inferior. Loanee Herbie Kane remains on the sidelines, while Jackson Irvine and Eric Lichaj left the club at the end of June following the expiration of their contracts. The fact that they weren't willing to stick around and help the Tigers avoid the drop speaks volume about the lack of team spirit at the KCOM.

McCann's men have now lost nine of their last 11 Championship matches, and find themselves level on points with today's opposition coming into this crucial contest. At home, they've failed to register in four of their last five matches, and although they are creating chances, the lack of quality in the final third has proved to be their downfall. Against Millwall, they had a couple of decent opportunities, however, unfortunately for the hosts, James Scott was unable to remain composed when it mattered.

This will be a crucial 90 minutes for both clubs, and a draw will simply not be good enough for either side. Luton appear to have a set of players who are all pulling in the same direction, and with Jones having galvanised his limited squad, they should be able to battle their way to three points in Humberside.

At [2.78], the visitors are worth backing, and they should be able to maintain their unbeaten run on road this weekend.

Millwall to take all three points back across the capital

Millwall's recent form has put them firmly back into play-off contention with the Lions now trailing sixth place Cardiff by just two points coming into this fixture. Gary Rowett's side were desperately disappointing against Middlesbrough on July 8, yet they've bounced back in superb style with back-to-back successes. The boys from Bermondsey have won three of their last four matches by a 1-0 scoreline, and although they may be lacking that killer instinct in the final third, they have certainly become kings of the narrow victory in recent weeks.

Derby loanee Mason Bennett has started to find his feet since the restart, hitting the back of the net in two of his last three appearances, and he will be full of confidence coming into this clash.

Tuesday night's victory over Blackburn certainly wasn't a classic, yet Rowett is likely to be satisfied with another scrappy success at Loftus Road this weekend. Millwall's away form has been superb this summer and they come into this game unbeaten in four on the road. With five goals scored, and just one conceded in their last five away encounters, another low-scoring affair is almost guaranteed.

QPR may have very little left to play for this season, yet they put in a reasonably competitive performance at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night. Mark Warburton's side have won just one of their last five Championship matches, and have scored just three times since the end of June. The likes of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair and Eberechi Eze have struggled to make an impact since the break, whilst the R's defence rarely covers itself in glory. Although Yoann Barbet has enjoyed a relatively solid season, the club have been unable to find a suitable central defensive partner for the Frenchman.

The West London side have lost three consecutive matches at Loftus Road, and are understandably priced up as outsiders for this one at [3.4] on the Exchange. Plenty of changes are expected this summer and many of the club's most valuable assets could be sold in the coming months.

There's a real end-of-season vibe about QPR's recent performances, and with the visitors fired up and desperate to continue their winning run, Millwall look the logical bet in this game. The Lions will be happy with another 1-0 victory here, and with Rangers struggling in the final third, a correct score bet at [9.2] is certainly worth a look.

Backing the Lions to collect three points looks like the best option here though, and the visitors will be hoping to push Cardiff all the way for that coveted sixth spot.

Boro's winless run at the Riverside to continue

Middlesbrough took a giant stride towards Championship safety with a last-gasp victory at the Madejski on Tuesday night. Neil Warnock's record in Teesside may be mixed, but the experienced gaffer has so far managed to get the best out of his side on their travels. Despite their success on the road, the former Cardiff boss hasn't managed to end his side's barren run at the Riverside Stadium, and he'll be desperately hoping that he can finally get off the mark at this venue against his former employers.

With Warnock looking increasingly likely to remain at the club next season, he'll be keen to notch a home victory before the season concludes later this week. Boro haven't won here since Boxing Day and have the fourth worst home record in the division. With a five point cushion over the bottom three, the north easterners can't afford to take their foot off the gas just yet, although the battling qualities that the new boss has instilled over the last couple of months should be enough to preserve their second tier status.

Cardiff currently occupy sixth spot, and will be looking to keep the likes of Derby County and Millwall at arm's length. Neil Harris' side got back to winning ways in midweek with a vital 2-1 victory over the Rams, and will be keen to make it back-to-back Championship victories. They've been impressive on the road this season, and have won three of the last four away from home. With five wins from seven outside of Wales, fans will be feeling confident about their side's chances of collecting three points this weekend.

Both sides still have something to play for, however, the visitors' need appears to be greater and Tuesday's success at the Cardiff City Stadium will have given them a much-needed confidence boost. The Bluebirds are [2.86] on the Exchange to ruin their former boss' day, and they look worth siding with on Saturday afternoon.

