Saturday Championship Tips: Forest to leave St. Andrews with all three points

Another away day masterclass from Sabri Lamouchi's side

Birmingham [2.7] v Nottingham Forest [2.9]; The Draw [3.4]

Sabri Lamouchi has enjoyed a terrific debut season in the Championship and the Frenchman has quietly guided his Nottingham Forest side to within a couple of points of the top two. Although they've been solid enough at the City Ground, it's Forest's outstanding away form that has really caught the eye. Only West Brom have picked up more points on the road this campaign with the East Midlanders suffering just two defeats on their travels so far.

They've conceded just 13 times away from the Trent this season, with only play-off rivals Brentford conceding fewer goals on the road. They were absolutely superb on Tuesday night, restricting the free-scoring Bees to a series of half chances and Forest have now conceded just five goals in their last seven outings.

Maintaining a fairly consistent starting XI has helped immeasurably and it has also enabled them to perfectly execute their pre-match game-plan. Forest are wonderful on the counter-attack and they are able to absorb a significant amount of pressure before landing a decisive blow. Lamouchi has managed to get his side extremely well-organised with the likes of Ben Watson, Samba Sow and Joe Lolley all playing an integral part in recent weeks. The club also have a natural goalscorer in Lewis Grabban, a player who has netted 10 of his 16 goals away from home this season.

The Tricky Trees don't have a particularly favourable record at St. Andrews, however on current form, they will surely fancy their chances of leaving here with maximum points. Forest are hoping to do the double over Brum for the first time this millennium and at [2.9], it's hard to believe that they've been priced up as the outsiders for this weekend's trip to the West Midlands.

Birmingham have struggled in front of their own fans so far this year and currently possess the fourth worst home record in the division. Pep Clotet's men are searching for their first victory here since late-October and although they will be buoyed by the signing of Scott Hogan, it's difficult to see them snatching all three points.

Only three sets of fans have witnessed their side concede more home goals this season with the Blues managing just two clean sheets at this venue. They also endured a leaky festive period with 10 goals conceded throughout the month of December. The hosts also allowed normally goal-shy Wigan to find the net on three occasions on New Year's Day.

If you compare Forest's well-disciplined and structured approach to the hosts' far more erratic and defensively unpredictable style, there's only one winner here. The visitors are a very generous [2.9] on the Exchange and they should be able to make it back-to-back away wins for the first time since late September.



Goals look set to flow in Teesside

Middlesbrough [2.26] v Blackburn [3.55]; The Draw [3.35]

Both Blackburn and Middlesbrough are likely to end the season entrenched in mid-table, however, they've each shown significant improvement in recent weeks. The hosts looked a little jaded against Birmingham 10 days ago as they laboured to a 1-1 draw at the Riverside Stadium. Jonathan Woodgate has had time to work with his squad throughout the week and they should be suitably refreshed ahead of this meeting with former boss Tony Mowbray.

Unfortunately, the Teessiders have lost both Patrick Roberts and Daniel Ayala to injury with the pair likely to be on the sidelines until early March. Their young squad is already fairly stretched and as a result their back-line could feature both Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair this weekend.

Although they are widely regarded as defensively reliable, Boro have failed to keep a clean sheet in three of their last four matches here and without the presence of the experienced Spaniard, they are unlikely to keep Rovers off the score-sheet.

At the other end of the field, the hosts should create plenty of chances and the addition of Lukas Nmecha on loan from Manchester City provides some much-needed energy and endeavour. The form of both Ashley Fletcher and George Saville has also helped them look far more dangerous going forward in recent weeks.

The North Easterners have netted in every home game since late October and they should be able to find a way past a Blackburn side who have managed just three clean sheets away from Ewood Park.

Rovers are full of confidence following back-to-back Championship victories. A narrow home win over QPR was preceded by an unexpected 5-0 success at Hillsborough. Mowbray's men were helped by Massimo Luongo's first-half dismissal, however they were already a goal up by the time the Australian received his marching orders.

Even without Bradley Dack, they've still found a way to hurt sides with Adam Armstrong looking particularly sharp in recent weeks. In his last 10 appearances, he's been directly involved in nine goals and is likely to be one of the first names on the team-sheet. Lewis Holtby is slowly finding his feet in the second tier and has been allowed to push further up the field as a result of Dack's prolonged absence. This tactical tweak has helped the former Premier League champions become far more potent.

Both teams are offering plenty in the final third at the moment and this has the potential to be a very entertaining 90 minutes. Blackburn have found the net in each of their last eight away matches and with each of the last two meetings at this stadium ending 1-1, the [1.94] on offer for both teams to score in this tie looks worth backing.



Strugglers to share the points at the Valley

Charlton [2.88] v Barnsley [2.6]; The Draw [3.55]

Charlton have been slowly slipping back down the Championship table since mid-October and Lee Bowyer's side are now just a single place above the dotted line. The Addicks have been unfortunate with injuries and weren't helped by star midfielder Conor Gallagher being recalled by Chelsea at the beginning of the calendar year.

However, despite their troubles, the Londoners have become very tough to beat on their own patch and they will fancy their chances of getting something against relegation rivals Barnsley on Saturday afternoon. Charlton picked up an impressive point against Fulham here 10 days ago and have also prevented Bristol City and West Brom from leaving with maximum points in recent months.

At [2.88] on the Exchange, Charlton could be deemed good value against the Tykes. However, the hosts won just once since October 19th and on recent evidence, it's hard to trust them to finish off the job.

Barnsley had shown some signs of life under Gerhard Struber, although the Tykes have since lapsed and have failed to find the net in each of their last two Championship outings. They also crashed out of the FA Cup to League One Portsmouth and have managed just a single clean sheet since the end of August.

The South Yorkshire side have plenty of character and they'll still be feeling relatively confident of preserving their Championship status. However, they must dig out their shooting boots having drawn a blank in three of their last five. New signings may arrive before the transfer window closes on Friday evening, however, they are unlikely to be heavily involved in this one.

With just a single away win in 15 attempts, it's difficult to back them with any conviction here. Neither side can be trusted and with so much at stake, the points may end up being shared in North Greenwich. The draw is available at [3.35] and could be the best way of approaching this potentially decisive clash.



You can follow Jack Critchley on Twitter @jcritch7