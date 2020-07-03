Saturday Championship Tips: Cardiff to edge out Severnside rivals at Ashton Gate

Cardiff to extend their unbeaten streak to six matches

Bristol City [3.25] v Cardiff [2.36]; The Draw [3.4]

Saturday, 15:00

Whilst not every Championship side appears to have benefited from the enforced break, Cardiff have used the time to regroup and have seemingly been working on a more free-flowing style of play. Neil Harris' men have collected seven points from a possible nine since the season got back underway, and at [2.36] they will be expected to continue their fine form this weekend.

Having put a dent in Leeds' automatic promotion hopes, they then put in arguably their best performance of the campaign against Preston, before picking up a potentially useful point against a battle-hardened Charlton Athletic. This sequence of results has seen them leap above a number of their play-off rivals, although with in-form Derby also eyeing up sixth position, they can't afford to take their foot off the gas just yet.

Although they've looked far slicker in possession in recent weeks, the Bluebirds' defence must also take credit for the upturn in results. The partnership of Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison has been extremely effective, with the centre-back pairing helping the Welsh side to keep three clean sheets in their last four outings.

Harris may also call upon Lee Tomlin for this fixture. The play-maker was expected to miss the remainder of the campaign, however, the break in proceedings has enabled the 31-year old to return to full fitness, and he could replace the more defensive-minded Marlon Pack this weekend. Tomlin is a former Bristol City player and will be keen to make an impact against his former employers.

Bristol City's inconsistencies have come to the fore in recent weeks with Lee Johnson unable to get a tune out of his side since the restart. The Robins were defeated by play-off rivals Nottingham Forest in midweek, and have had a day less to prepare for this contest. They've lost three on the spin since the season got back underway, and haven't kept a clean sheet since February 1st. Johnson's men have struggled at Ashton Gate this season, and the lack of fans is unlikely to help their cause in this hotly contested event.

Influential winger Niclas Eliasson is also likely to miss out, with the Swede not expected to shake off an achilles issue. He missed the trip to the City Ground and is unlikely to be fit enough to feature on Saturday afternoon. With three goals and 12 assists so far this season, the 24-year old's creativity will be sorely missed.

The Severnside derby is always extremely tense, and there is likely to be little between these two sides once again. However, Cardiff's defence has been exceptional in recent weeks and their cutting edge in the final third may just tip the balance in the Bluebirds' favour. At [2.36] on the Exchange, the visitors are worth backing once again.

Terriers to inflict further misery on PNE

Huddersfield [2.7] v Preston [2.92]; The Draw [3.1]

Saturday, 15:00

Huddersfield gave their surival hopes a significant boost on Wednesday evening with a convincing 3-0 victory at St.Andrews. The win moved them up to 19th, and although the job is far from complete, the manner of that performance would suggest that Danny Cowley's side should have enough about them to stay in the division.

Although their latest outing at the John Smith's Stadium was largely forgettable, they do have a decent home record in 2020, winning three of their last five in West Yorkshire. Cowley's side have been difficult to predict this season, and have only won back-to-back games once since the beginning of November. However, this appears to be an ideal opportunity to pick up successive Championship victories for just the fourth time.

Karlan Grant and Fraizer Campbell were back amongst the goals in midweek and a couple of assists from Harry Toffolo will give the fans plenty of confidence going into the final six fixtures. The players showed plenty of desire in the West Midlands and the nature of their victory was so comfortable that Grant's profligacy from twelve yards proved to be merely a footnote.

Preston slipped up yet again in midweek, coming unstuck against in-form Derby County. PNE are now four points adrift of the play-offs, and have lost four of their last five matches. Alex Neil's side were always going to find it tough to stay competitive at the top of the table, given their struggles on the road this season.

They've failed to find the net in four of their last eight Championship matches, and although they recently picked up a point at Kenilworth Road, they may struggle to take anything from this Saturday afternoon clash.

Although Neil claimed that his side deserved to take something from the game, the Lilywhites rarely troubled the Rams defence, and although they were neat and tidy in possession, they lacked the requisite penetration in the final third.

PNE are now winless in six and cracks are beginning to show. They could struggle to cope with a revitalised Huddersfield outfit and backing the hosts on the Draw No Bet market at 4/5 appears to be the best way to approach this one.

Goals may be in short supply in West London

Brentford [1.53] v Wigan [7.2]; The Draw [4.2]

Saturday, 15:00

Brentford have been busy ramping up the pressure on Leeds and West Brom in recent weeks, with the Bees closing the gap on the top two to just five points. Thomas Frank's men have been superb since the resumption, and another convincing midweek display keeps them firmly in touch with the automatic promotion places.

They have the joint best defence in the division, and have conceded just 33 times this campaign. Although their front three tend to take the majority of the headlines, their watertight back-line has been equally as influential, and they are yet to be breached post-lockdown. They will be looking to make it four consecutive clean sheets this weekend, although they may find it tough against one of the division's in-form sides.

Wigan announced that they will be going into administration this week, although even with a 12 point deduction, they may still survive relegation. They have been enjoying a purple patch in recent weeks, and have now clocked up seven consecutive clean sheets. Paul Cook's men are extremely well-organised, and will battle their way through the 90 minutes here. They also have a decent amount of firepower in the side with Keiffer Moore, Jamal Lowe and Michael Jacobs all effective in the final third, however, they may find it tough to beat the excellent David Raya on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides have strong defences, and this is a match which may be settled by just a single goal. At [1.53], Brentford are expected to take all three points and continue their play-off push, however, backing Under 2.5 Goals may just be a better option. At [1.91] on the Exchange, a low-scoring game appears to be on the cards at Griffin Park.

