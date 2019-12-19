Saturday Championship Tips: A cracker of a London derby expected at Loftus Road

Fans likely to get value for money in West London

QPR [1.7] v Charlton [5.3]; The Draw [4.1]

Charlton are beginning to slide down the Championship table at an alarming rate and Lee Bowyer must find a way of stopping the rot before the Addicks become embroiled in a battle for survival. The Londoners have failed to win any of their last 10 league matches and although they were fairly unlucky against Hull last weekend, it's their inability to keep clean sheets and maintain concentration at crucial times which has inevitably proved costly.

Worryingly, they also have a very poor record in London derbies and have been victorious in just two of their last 17 away games in the Capital. QPR have proved also tough opposition for them in recent years with the R's winning each of the last four meetings between these sides at Loftus Road.

Mark Warburton's side have been far from vintage in recent weeks and have won just two of their last ten matches. However, their 2-0 victory here against poor travellers Preston felt like a turning point. Fans were delighted to see them chalk up their first home clean sheet of the campaign, although conceding five at Oakwell just seven days later took some of the shine off that success.

Although they have issues at the back, the West Londoners aren't afraid to pour forward and with prodigious talents such as Eberechi Eze and Ilias Chair in the squad, they will always pose a threat. The likes of Ryan Manning, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Jordan Hugill have also impressed this campaign and are expected to keep the Charlton back-line busy on Saturday afternoon. Luke Amos could also be a player to keep an eye on in this game having sprung into life against Barnsley last weekend.

Only five Championship sides have scored more home goals than QPR this campaign and only West Brom and Nottingham Forest have managed to keep the hosts off the scoresheet so far. They average 12.7 shots per game, which is four more than today's opponents and they won't be afraid to test the reflexes of visiting goalkeeper Dillion Phillips throughout this tie.

The struggling visitors have kept just a single clean sheet on the road this season and have conceded exactly two goals in six of their last seven away matches. Only low-scoring Middlesbrough have failed to double up against them since the end of August although despite their generosity at the back, they rarely draw a blank.

With the imperious Eze pulling the strings for the home side, QPR should be able to find a way past the Charlton back-line. QPR have scored 2+ goals in 55% of their Championship matches this season with only West Brom and Hull able to match that record. Using the Sportsbook's Same Game Multi market, we can back Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score at 9/10 and it certainly looks worth banking on an entertaining 90 minutes.

Two improving sides to produce an entertaining contest

Millwall [1.91] v Barnsley [4.5]; The Draw [3.85]

Gary Rowett has hit the ground running in Bermondsey with the former Stoke and Derby boss guiding his side to five wins, four draws and just one defeat in his first 10 games in charge.

Millwall were averaging just 1.1 points per game under former boss Neil Harris and were in real danger of stagnating. The new boss has helped galvanise the squad and has also enabled them to become more clinical in the final third. The Lions have netted 16 times since he took charge and are yet to draw a blank since the 45-year old accepted the role. Prior to his arrival, they'd netted just 12 times in as many games and their XG numbers were fairly unimpressive.

They've only failed to score twice this season and have found the back of the net in every single game at the Den so far. That sequence is unlikely to end when they face the porous Tykes on Saturday afternoon.

Although Jed Wallace has rightly hogged the headlines in recent weeks, there are plenty of players who are capable of posing a threat in this Millwall side. Tom Bradshaw netted the much-needed winner against Derby last weekend and Matt Smith is a constant danger from set-pieces. Shaun Williams continue to shine in the centre of the park and lofty centre back Jake Cooper is a real nuisance in both boxes.

The Lions have netted exactly two goals in each of their last four home games and have scored 2+ in 60% of their home matches so far. Only Preston, West Brom, Fulham and Hull can boast better numbers on their own patch this season.

Barnsley have undoubtedly improved under Gerhard Struber with the Austrian boss helping guide his side to seven points from a possible 12 since arriving in South Yorkshire. During their last away trip, they notched the opening goal against Cardiff and gave the Bluebirds a real test. They also scored twice at Blackburn, although their blank against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough can probably be largely attributed to the torrential conditions at the Riverside Stadium that night.

Last weekend, they hit five against QPR, taking advantage of some generous defending from the visitors. They are undoubtedly heading in the right direction, although on the evidence of last week's display at Oakwell, there is still plenty of work to do. They have scored 17 goals in their last eight matches, although they've also conceded 18 times during that run.

With Connor Chaplin and Cauley Woodrow in prolific form in the new diamond formation, Barnsley are highly likely to find a way past the home defence. Although the hosts are far less haphazard at the back, they haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last three matches at this venue and Over 2.5 Goals is almost certainly worth backing. It's available at [1.81] on the Exchange and although Millwall will be expected to collect three points from this tie, this looks a far safer way of approaching this potentially absorbing Saturday afternoon contest.

Leeds to take control at Craven Cottage

Fulham [3.6] v Leeds [2.1]; The Draw [3.85]

Despite amassing 25 shots at Elland Road last weekend, Leeds somehow managed to drop two points against an ever-improving Cardiff side. It was first time in a while that Marcelo Bielsa's men lost control of the game and they were unable to prevent the Bluebirds from netting three times in the final 30 minutes.

The West Yorkshire side have been fantastic at the back this season and still possess the division's best defensive record despite last week's blip. With an average of just 0.59 goals conceded per game, they have been impressively watertight and have managed three clean sheets in their last four away trips.

They won't be fazed by a trip to Craven Cottage despite having a poor recent record in West London. They've only won one of their last eight trips to this ground, and that came almost half a decade ago. However, they will be lining up against a Fulham side who have been far from convincing in recent weeks. The hosts have lost three games in a row and were lucky not to suffer a much heavier defeat against near-neighbours Brentford seven days ago.

In front of their owns fans, they've picked up just four points from a possible twelve against fellow top ten sides, although the majority of their defeats this season have been by just a single goal margin.

Scott Parker's side have conceded the opening goal in 10 of their 22 Championship matches so far and they've also fallen behind in each of their last three. Leeds have no such problems when it comes to taking the initiative and the high-flying Whites have broken the deadlock on 17 occasions this campaign.

Although the visitors may have to wait a while to find a way through, they should be able to continue their impressive run of bagging the opening goal. Although they've had problems converting their chances in recent months, Bielsa's men have now found the net 11 times in their last four outings and should be able to ask questions of a Fulham defence which has kept just two clean sheets in eight matches.

Patrick Bamford has hit form once again and scheming Spaniard Pablo Hernandez continues to catch the eye. He has claimed 16 assists so far and produced 159 goalscoring opportunities and Leeds could certainly capitalise on his creativity once again on Saturday afternoon.

Using the Sportsbook's Same Game Multi, we can get a fraction over even money (2.08) for Leeds to score the first goal and Over 1.5 match goals. in this one. This would have landed in seven of the West Yorkshire outfit's last eight Championship contests.

You can follow Jack Critchley on Twitter @jcritch7