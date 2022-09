There is no denying that Middlesbrough's start to the season has been disappointing given the pre-season optimism at the club.

Chris Wilder's side will look to build on last week's 1-0 win over Sunderland, and the underlying numbers suggest that a good run is around the corner.

Their 57.64% xG ratio this season is the fourth best in the division, and they are trending the right way with the figure sitting at 63.99% in the last four games.

They face a Cardiff side here who boast a pretty miserly defence, but their performances away from home have been a marked downgrade on those at home.

They've picked up just one point on their travels so far, scoring a solitary goal in the four games, and their xG per 90 in these sits at just 0.57.

It's hard to see why Cardiff will be able to create many chances in this game, so backing the home side to win to nil @ 8/5 looks the value.

Having lost key players in Lewis O'Brien, Harry Toffolo and Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill, not to mention influential manager Carlos Corberan, it should maybe be no surprise that Huddersfield look a shadow of the team who lost in the Championship Play-Off Final last season.

Their home performances have been particularly poor, with their xG ratio of 39.29% the worst in the division.

Their opponents here, on the other hand, are enjoying their games on the road. Wigan have picked up seven points from their three away games, only dropping points when at pre-season title favourites Norwich.

They look to be the better side between these two, so the 10/11 draw no bet is more than fair.

These two pre-season play-off hopefuls have had contrasting starts to the season, with the home fans much the happier after the first seven games of the season.

Plymouth Argyle have won five of those, and have taken a maximum nine points from their three home games without conceding a goal.

Their opponents have not lived up to pre-season expectations, although two wins from Oxford's last two games means that the points tally doesn't look too damaging.

Those wins came against Burton and Cheltenham Town, so this task will be far tougher and is only comparable in quality to the opening day defeat at Derby County.

Karl Robinson's side also have bad injury issues, with Elliott Moore, Steve Seddon and Matt Taylor amongst the guaranteed starters who look set to miss this one, so it's hard not to see the 6/5 about another Argyle home win as the value play in League One this midweek.

Add Plymouth to be ahead at half-time and Over 2.5 goals for a Betfair bet-builder coming to 5.11.